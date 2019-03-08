Cricket: Essex beat Kent in dramatic clash

Simon Harmer (left) and Adam Wheater of Essex in between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

In its 168 years, Canterbury Cricket Week has never witnessed anything quite like it as Essex overcame a first-innings deficit of 112 to land an astonishing three-wicket Specsavers County Championship win with over a day to spare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Cook of Essex is congratulated on taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 Sam Cook of Essex is congratulated on taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

On a day when 26 wickets fell, even the festival week jazz band fell silent while casual conversations in marquees dropped to a whisper as four-day cricket made a dramatic return from its mid-season sojourn into the T20 jamboree.

At the start of an astounding third day's play Essex, the Specsavers County Championship's first division leaders, lost nine first-session wickets for 82 runs to concede a first-innings lead of 112.

Harry Podmore bagged 4-34 for the hosts, while the ageless Darren Stevens - in his 44th year and making his 300th first-class appearance - chipped in with 3-17 including the prized scalp of Sir Alastair Cook.

If that weren't thrilling enough, Kent then conspired to be bowled out for 40 inside 18.1 overs - their lowest ever total at The St Lawrence ground since the county first played here on August 2, 1847.

Mohammed Amir Of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 Mohammed Amir Of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

No home batsman reached double figures, three posted ducks while the highest stand proved to be a paltry 13 as Kent succumbed inside 18.1 overs.

For their part, Essex conceded no extras, Mohammad Amir bagged 2-16, while Sam Cook starred during a nine-over spell from the Pavilion End.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year-old seamer from Chelmsford followed his first innings tally of 5-42 with a princely 7-23 - a career-best innings return to go with his best ever match figures of 12-65 as Kent posted their lowest ever total against Essex, beating their previous worst display of 43, mustered at Southend in 1925.

Nick Browne of Essex is surrounded by Kent players celebrating his wicket during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 Nick Browne of Essex is surrounded by Kent players celebrating his wicket during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Shell-shocked and seemingly downcast, Kent's bowling attack took to the field well before tea, but Stevens soon raised home spirits by having Nick Browne caught in the cordon for his 497th first-class wicket.

After tea, Cook fell for the second time in the day when he nicked Matt Milnes to second slip. The former Nottinghamshire livewire then trapped Dan Lawrence lbw and, at 51-3, Essex were clearly suffering from an attack of the jitters.

Ravi Bopara added to Stevens' tally when he feathered an away-swinger to the keeper and then Tom Westley shouldered arms to a Mitch Claydon in-ducker to lose his off stump.

Claydon enticed Ryan ten Doeschate to follow one outside off to nibble another into the keeper's gloves and, at 84-6, Essex still required 69 for their eighth win of the campaign.

Tom Westley of Essex drives the ball during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019 Tom Westley of Essex drives the ball during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Experienced seventh-wicket partners Adam Wheater and Simon Harmer steadied the Essex ship with a crucial stand worth 57 that took Essex to within 12 runs of the win line before Claydon sent Harmer packing to the 15th lbw decision of the game.

It was left to Wheater, and a single to mid-wicket by Amir to polish the job off with eight overs of the day remaining.

Despite the loss of 102 overs to rain during the opening two days of the match, the game was done and dusted within 189 overs, yet James Whittaker, the ECB's cricket liaison officer for the fixture, attached "no blame to the pitch".

So, Kent banked four points after suffering their first home defeat of the campaign, while Essex made the short journey home having strengthened their leadership with a 19-point return.