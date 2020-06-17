Search

Essex batsman Lawrence in England training group for Test series

PUBLISHED: 14:27 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 17 June 2020

Lee Power

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence

Essex and England Lions' Dan Lawrence

PA Wire/PA Images

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has been named in a 30-strong England training group to go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday ahead of the July Test series with the West Indies.

The group will live, prepare and train on site, along with a red-ball management team, and start a three-day practice match on July 1, before the squad for the first Test is selected.

And Lawrence will be hoping to state his case, after an excellent winter with England Lions in Australia, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

National selector Ed Smith said: “Everyone involved with England is delighted that cricket is returning soon and that the players are reporting for gropu training in preparation for the Test series against the West Indies.

“We’d like to thank all the county coaches who have supported these players over the past few weeks. A squad for the first Test will be announced in due course.”

England head coach Chris Silverwood – who led Essex to the County Championship title in 2017 – will be supported by Graham Thorpe, Glen Chapple, Richard Dawson, Matt Walker, Chris Read and Carl Hopkinson.

And ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat added: “The support we’ve received from the counties during out return to training so far has been excellent and it’s great to be able to continue with this collaborative approach as we move into a behind closed doors training environment.

“A huge amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to get us to this point and it’s now over to Chris Silverwood and his management team to support the players with their final preparations for what will be a historic series.”

After the first Test at the Ageas Bowl (July 8-12), the next two Test matches will be played at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16-20 and July 24-28.

England: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, James Bracey, Stuard Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

