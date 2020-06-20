Search

Advanced search

Essex batsman Lawrence getting used to ‘new normal’ on England duty

PUBLISHED: 15:29 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 20 June 2020

Martin Smith

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

When Dan Lawrence dreamt as a boy of playing for England he can never have imagined it would involve thermometers, face masks and hand sanitisers.

However, like the other 29 England contenders assembling in Southampton next week for training ahead of the three-Test series against the West Indies, the fast-maturing Essex batsman is having to get used to the protocols that make up cricket’s new normal in this Covid-19 era.

“It all sounds like a lot of rules, but I’m sure we’ll get used to it very quickly and it will become second nature,” said Lawrence, the first Essex player to come off furlough because of his England call-up.

He has already had a taste of the way things are going to be in the immediate future, having just finished a period of individual training within the England set-up prior to entering the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl from Tuesday.

Before setting off for those sessions at the Oval, Lawrence added: “Every morning you have to check your temperature to make sure it’s not above 37.5 degrees. If it’s above 37.5 degrees you can’t go to training. Every day you have to fill out an online questionnaire so the physios know how you are feeling.

“Then there’s lots of hand sanitiser and social distancing. They give you your own set of balls which no one else is allowed to touch. The one-skin policy. Under this, the balls that the coaches throw down at us are their balls. I’m not allowed to touch them with my hands. So instead of picking the ball up and tossing it back to them, I have to hit it back.

“It was a bit strange at the first session because your natural reaction is to go and pick it up. But anytime you tried to do that all the coaches went, ‘No, no, you can’t do that’. But, to be honest, we’ve got used to it now.

“It sounds like a lot of procedure, but it’s really not that difficult. I think because the boys are so happy to be back training that we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we keep following the guidelines. I can’t see any issues.”

You may also want to watch:

The ECB have sent the players an extensive email of instructions before they go into lockdown in Hampshire. Lawrence said: “They have created this bubble that no one is allowed in, only the players. They’re trying to create the most secure environment they can where we’re getting tested frequently, once a week.

“It’s going to be quite simple, I think. We’re going to be training a lot, and there’s a golf course on site and I suspect we’ll be there during most of our downtime. We’ll end up staying in the hotel, having dinner there every night, and trying to hit as many balls as possible during the day.”

Though this is Lawrence’s first involvement with the senior squad, he has progressed along the pathway of England Under-19s and Lions – with whom he excelled last winter – and there will be plenty of familiar faces behind the masks.

“With it being a very young group, I have actually interacted with most of the lads quite a lot, so fitting in with the group shouldn’t be much of an issue,” he added.

The plan is for a three-day inter-squad match on Wednesday week (July 1) after which the team for the first Test on July 8 will be named.

The 22-year-old Lawrence has spent lockdown at girlfriend Lydie’s family home just outside Basingstoke, saying: “As a cricketer being furloughed, there’s not too much you can achieve cricket-wise, but I did try and do everything I could to make sure I’m in the best possible nick for the upcoming events.

“There are very strict rules governing furlough: no communication with any staff at Essex for a start. Obviously you can catch up and things like that, but you can’t have any structured sessions. But I think all of us are old enough and ugly enough to work out what we have to do for ourselves.

“It’s really quite self-explanatory: keep as fit as you can and make sure when the time comes that you are ready to go. And that’s what I’ve been doing.

“But, yeah, I was desperate to get the bat back in my hands and thankfully it has been going all right so far.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

Cannabis farm discovered inside Ilford house on fire

Police discovered a cannabis farm after being called to a fire in The Drive early this morning. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Queues at Ilford Primark but quiet at Waterstones as non-essential shops re-open

Socially distanced queuing to get into Primark in Ilford. Picture: Ken Mears

Mask vending machines set up in Woodford Green and Chigwell as mandatory coverings are ‘new normal’

Maskey founder Adam Freeman set up the UK's first mask vending machine in Chigwell. Picture: Adam Freeman

Ilford spice heist: CCTV shows pair making off with saffron worth £50,000

Detectives are appealing for help in finding a pair who stole £50,000 worth of saffron from an Ilford warehouse. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes insists Adama Traore was the difference

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Premier League: West Ham United 0 Wolves 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Essex batsman Lawrence getting used to ‘new normal’ on England duty

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Olympic super-heavyweight success for Team GB

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Moyes insists West Ham ‘can’t wait’ to resume survival bid

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.
Drive 24