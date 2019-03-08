Essex League Cup: Ellis-Grewal ton sets up Wanstead win

Oakfield Parkonians also progress, but Woodford Wells, Frenford and Fives bow out

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal hit an unbeaten century to set his side up for Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup success at Southend.

Having chosen to bat first, the Herons skipper saw Hassan Chowdhury hit a six and nine fours in his 66 off 67 balls in a 117-run second-wicket stand with Rob Martin, who fell two runs short of his own half-century.

Ellis-Grewal then joined Bilal Patel at the crease and the pair shared 146 for the fourth wicket, with Patel hitting two sixes and seven fours in his 58 off 62 balls.

An unbroken 55-run stand for the fifth wicket lifted Premier Division Wanstead to 347-4 after 48 overs, with Ellis-Grewal unbeaten on 100, from just 79 deliveries, after a six and 11 fours.

Jonathan Das hit two sixes and a four in his 22 not out off 12 balls and Southend were set a revised target of 333 from 44 overs.

Jack Lord struck with only a single on the board, but Phil Gray (63) led the hosts to 142-3, before his departure to Ellis-Grewal (3-47) ended any faint hopes of success.

Mohammed Fayyaz Khan (2-33) nabbed a brace as Southend were dismissed for 232 in the 43rd over.

Division Two outfit Oakfield Parkonians sealed their progress with a six-wicket win over Old Southendian in a low-scoring tie.

The visitors chose to bat first but were skittled for just 68 in 25 overs, as Selvam Ramasamy (3-29) made early inroads, before overseas star Ravi Teja Dwaraka claimed 5-9 in a six-over spell to wipe out the lower order.

After a short rain break and tea, Parks reached their target inside 15 overs, with opener Shawn Tuitt (26) setting up success.

The news was not so good for three other local clubs, who all bowed out.

Division One Woodford Wells travelled to Chelmer Park and George Styles chose to bat first, only to see wickets fall at regular intervals throughout their innings of 138.

Mustifa Kamal top scored with an unbeaten 41 from 53 balls, with Mitchell Todd (28) the only other batsman to pass 20 and Oliver Wagstaff's unbeaten 73 off 65 deliveries steered Chelmsford to a nine-wicket triumph.

Omar Akram (4-34) produced a fine spell for Frenford at Chingford, but the home side still managed to amass a challenging 278-7 thanks to half-centuries from Andrew MacGregor (62) and Josh Kelly (58 not out).

Frenford lost their openers cheaply, but Mousshin Ismail (25) gave Zakariya Paruk support, with Rameez Rehman (41) also chipping in.

Paruk fell 10 runs short of a century, with captain Etinder Bopara unbeaten on 31 as Frenford, chasing a revised target of 272 from 47 overs, were dismissed for 228.

Fives welcomed Colchester to The Paddock but could muster only 134 from 47 overs.

However, their bowlers made life difficult for the visitors, who were eight down when reaching their target in the 32nd over.