Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead cannot take Belhus lightly

Herons lost by eight wickets in opening league game at Brentwood last weekend

Joe Ellis-Grewal says Wanstead & Snaresbrook are wary of the threat recently-promoted Belhus in Saturday's Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division encounter.

The Herons return home this weekend to host a Belhus side who are in the top flight for the first time since transferring to the SNEL in 2009.

The newcomers got their new league term off to a flyer last weekend with a nine-wicket victory at home to 2014 champions Chingford.

And with that result in mind, skipper Ellis-Grewal knows the Overton Drive club cannot afford to take Saturday's opponents lightly.

"Belhus offer something of the unknown, but we know that they have some quality players in their team," he said.

"It won't be an easy game and they showed in their win over Chingford last weekend that they will be competitive in the division.

"We're quite good at home, though, and hopefully that will help us get that first league win of the season."

While Belhus were busy beating Chingford last weelemd, Wanstead were on their way to an eight-wicket loss at Brentwood in a rain-affected clash.

The Herons were put into bat on a damp wicket after losing the toss and were dismissed for 116, with Feroze Khushi's knock of 40 the top score.

Though Bradley de Villiers and Aron Nijjar both took a wicket for the Overton Drive club, Brentwood completed their chase in the 29th over.

It was a disappointing start to the new league term for Wanstead and Ellis-Grewal believes losing the toss is what decided the match.

"We played some good cricket, but it was a tough day with all the breaks for rain and winning the toss really helped Brentwood," he added.

"It was a green wicket to bat on and going off so often, be it for rain or for tea, made it hard to get any momentum going in our innings."

There was disappointment for Wanstead also in the National Club Championship on Sunday as they lost by four wickets to Waltham.

Tom Cummins top scored with 47 as the Herons closed on 189-6 batting first and though Jahansher Akbar took 3-34, Waltham completed their chase in the 40th over.

Ellis-Grewal said: "It was another close game where the small margins seemed to go in Waltham's favour, but credit to them for winning."