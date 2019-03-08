Search

Ellis-Grewal feels Wanstead are hitting stride ahead of Chingford trip

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 May 2019

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons eased to a 114-run success over Belhus last weekend

Joe Ellis-Grewal believes Wanstead & Snaresbrook are starting to hit their stride ahead of Saturday's trip to Chingford in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

After losing their opening game of the league season at Brentwood, the Herons hit back in style last weekend to record a 114-run victory at home to top-flight new boys Belhus.

And the Overton Drive side will want to maintain that momentum this weekend with a victory at Chingford.

But having only won two of their last four matches against the Forest Side club, skipper Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead have to be on their game this Saturday.

"Chingford have been a bit of a bogey team for us in recent seasons, but hopefully that isn't the case on Saturday," he said.

"They're a really good side at their own ground and they have some talented players in their squad.

"We know another big display is needed from us, but our batters are hitting form at the right time and the bowlers are performing well so it's coming together nicely."

Saturday will not be the only match between Wanstead and Chingford this week, with the sides also meeting in the Dukes Essex T20 Cup first round on Monday.

The Herons will host that game, with the victors then going on to face either Hutton or Shenfield in the second round later that day at Overton Drive.

Wanstead, though, will head into their double-header with Chingford off the back of a first league win of the season.

The Herons elected to bat first and declared on 290-8 with Hassan Chowdhury (89), Feroze Khushi (85) and Tom Cummins (52) all scoring half-centuries.

Belhus were then all out for 176 in reply, with Aron Nijjar finishing with figures of 6-44.

It was a terrific display of spin bowling from the Essex all-rounder and Ellis-Grewal hailed Nijjar after the win.

"Aron bowled a quality spell at the weekend and it was a pleasure to stand at first slip and be able to watch it," he added.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on, so we knew we had to bowl well to restrict Belhus.

"Zain Shahzad was great up top too and got us off to a really good start by causing lots of problems."

