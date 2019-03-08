Search

Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead can strike early blow with win at Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 May 2019

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Herons get league camapign underway with trip to familiar foes on Saturday

Joe Ellis-Grewal knows Wanstead & Snaresbrook can strike an early blow in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division with victory in their opening game at Brentwood on Saturday, writes Ned Keating.

The opening day of the new league season serves up a tantalising clash between two of the division's perennial title challengers.

Though Ellis-Grewal has previously downplayed the Herons' chances of success this term, they will still aim to get off to a flyer with victory against their familiar foes.

And the Wanstead skipper knows Saturday's game is a chance for both teams to lay down an early marker this season.

"It's a big game and with it being in the all-day format, there are a lot of points up for grabs," he said. "People from the outside might be looking at Brentwood as the favourites to win on Saturday because they've strengthened well over the winter and are in good form, but we have confidence in our ability to do the job."

Ahead of the new league season, Wanstead have been in good form in the cup competitions.

The Herons have beaten both Loughton and Southend-on-Sea & EMT to reach the third round of the Dukes Essex League Cup, while they also progressed past Newham in the ECB National Club Championship.

Ellis-Grewal himself has been in decent early season form, smashing an unbeaten century off 79 balls in the 100-run success over Southend on Saturday.

The skipper was pleased to make another important contribution, but again stressed he was just doing what was required.

"I always hope the boys higher up the order can get the runs, but I'm able to come in and help if needed," he added.

"We have a strong batting line-up with lots of talented players near the top of the order, but if I have to come in and get the runs, then that's fine.

"I've got a big score early in the season which is good, but I hope some of the others are able to do the same as it will be a real boost to their confidence."

Something that would also be a big boost to Wanstead's confidence would be a victory at Brentwood on Saturday.

And any success they might get at the Old County Ground would be the perfect way for the Herons to start the new league term.

