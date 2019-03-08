Ellis-Grewal believes Wanstead should have scored more in defeat to title rivals Brentwood

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal believes a below par batting performance was to blame for his side's defeat to title rivals Brentwood.

The Herons were knocked off the top spot by their opponents in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division due to the loss on Saturday as their 188 was caught just before the 47 over mark.

Ellis-Grewal was disappointed with the defeat and believes his side should have scored more after winning the toss.

"It was a really good game of cricket with two top teams," he said. "They bowled quite well up top and we struggled to get it away.

"We had quite a lot of soft dismissals to be honest. Our innings never really got going.

"It was a good wicket. Winning the toss we should be getting way more than 188.

"Every time we rebuilt a partnership someone would get out and that was the theme of our innings.

"When you lose those sort of games it doesn't matter how well you work in the field, it's always going to be the batting that lets you down."

Aron Nijjar opened the batting well for Wanstead, hitting 46 off 99 balls before he was caught by James Redwood off an Ian Belchamber ball.

But a run of low scores left the Herons needing to add a considerable number of runs at the end, with Ellis-Grewal's 21 and Jonathan Das' 32 giving their side a fighting chance.

After bowling their opponents out two balls before the 50 overs had been reached, Brentwood came out to bat with confidence as Guy Balmford opened with 44.

Two quick wickets from Jahansher Akbar got Wanstead back into the game but a superb performance from Jack Hebron (68 not out) helped his side to complete the chase after 46.3 overs.

Ellis-Grewal added: "It was a little bit disappointing but we still felt like we were in a good spot after halfway at 200 which is defendable with a good bowling attack.

"Nijjar batted really well and Das batted superbly come the last bit to get us up to any sort of total.

"They batted well at the start and we didn't bowl very well. Jahansher Akbar bowled a brilliant over and got two wickets which changed the game and brought us into it.

"We bowled really well to make it that tight but it was always going to be tough."

Wanstead and Snaresbrook were also beaten in the quarter-final of the Dukes League Cup on Sunday, losing to Hadleigh & Thundersley by 18 runs.