Ekota Cricket Academy celebrate All Stars

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 September 2019

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrated completion of the summer All Stars Cricket Programme (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Ekota Cricket Academy celebrated completion of the summer All Stars Cricket Programme with an awards night for young participants and their parents, writes Emdad Rahman.

The event at Goodmayes Park had young people from Redbridge and Barking & Dagenham started off with an exciting T10 cricket game featuring the participants alongside Barking & Dagenham Councillors Evelyn Carpenter, Muhammad Saleem, Essex County Cricket board member Forhad Hussain, Arfan Akram - Essex County Cricket Club (ECCC) and East London Cricket co-ordinator - coach Abdul Hamid and head coach Emdad Rahman.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter said: "It's so nice to see so many happy faces both young and old. The most important thing here is everybody has had a lot of fun."

Ekota Academy CEO Mizanur Rahman added: "Our vision is to make sports both accessible and enjoyable and over the course of the summer we have done just that."

