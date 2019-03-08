Search

Advanced search

T20: Essex Eagles look to strike against Lancashire Lightning

PUBLISHED: 17:52 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 03 September 2019

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles face Lancashire Lightning in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast on Wednesday at the neutral setting of The Emirates Riverside, home to Durham.

The Red Rose county, who topped the North Group, have been forced to seek an alternative venue to their traditional ground at Old Trafford because of the fourth Ashes Test match that is being staged there.

The Eagles snuck into the last eight of the competition via a flourishing finale to the qualifying stages in the South Group, winning three out of the last four matches.

Now Simon Harmer's side have the opportunity to progress to Finals Day for the first time since 2013 and head coach Anthony McGrath admits that the late surge of form came at the right time.

He said: "We've done very well to qualify. At the halfway stage of our group matches, we were struggling for momentum, we'd had a couple of very good results, mixed in with some disappointing performances.

"Then we had a few games affected by the weather which at least allowed us to pick up a few points and regroup. From there on, we came back stronger, put in some excellent performances and got our rewards with a quarter-final place, although we did leave it late."

You may also want to watch:

The Eagles will have to cope from now on without fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who returned to Pakistan following Friday's win against the Spitfires.

McGrath added: "It's unfortunate because he's bowled exceptionally well for us and played a huge part in getting us through to the quarters.

"But it is what it is and it gives the opportunity for one of the other lads to come in, take his place, and take their chance like Jamie Porter has done in the past couple of matches."

McGrath was quick to heap praise on Dan Lawrence who is the Eagles leading run-scorer in the competition with 345 runs which includes four half-centuries.

McGrath added: "Dan has really blossomed this season, he's a powerful, strong guy who has been hitting the ball hard and he is full of confidence and it's great to see him doing so well.

"He's an exciting talent, he's got a big future ahead of him and he will have a key part to play for us over the years ahead.

"Hopefully, he can make another major contribution in the quarter-finals."

Essex Eagles: Simon Harmer; Aaron Beard; Ravi Bopara; Sam Cook; Cameron Delport; Ryan ten Doeschate; Dan Lawrence; Jamie Porter; Shane Snater; Paul Walter; Tom Westley; Adam Wheater; Adam Zampa.

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

Boy, 17, arrested after Redbridge man dies in crash

A man from Redbridge has died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

T20: Essex Eagles look to strike against Lancashire Lightning

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

O’s will rotate squad for Trophy clash with Southend

O's Danny Newton & Dale Gorman

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Burglar avoids lengthy jail sentence after stealing from Woodford Green children’s hospice store in Romford

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children’'s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists