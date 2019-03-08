Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal praises 'brilliant' team performance

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal has praised his team's "brilliant" performance against Hornchurch on Saturday.

The Herons bowled last season's champions out for 111 before completing the chase in 25.2 overs and followed up the victory by winning the Dukes Essex T20 Competition on Sunday.

Ellis-Grewal's side sit top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division ahead of a top-of-the-table clash with Brentwood on Saturday.

The captain believes Saturday's victory showed the quality throughout the team.

"It was a brilliant performance," he said. "We would have liked to have batted first but the way we went about our bowling was brilliant.

"We were pleased to get those early wickets.

"Those low scores are always tough. A real good feature within the team is that we don't rely on one individual.

"People are turning up and performing week in, week out. It's a great place to be as a team."

Zain Shahzad dismissed Hornchurch's Jamie Sorrell for nine runs before Bradley De Villiers took five straight wickets to put Wanstead in a strong position.

Kieran Scarlioli high scored for Hornchurch with 33 and Michael Bones' 18 not out left his side on 111 after Ellis-Grewal took the final three wickets.

Some fine bowling from Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon, who took four wickets, could not prevent the Herons from completing the chase in quick time as Hassan Chowdhury (24), Naivedyam Dwivedi (30) and Tom Cummins (27) helped to see their team over the line.

"It was great to see Tom Cummins dig in at the end," Ellis-Grewal added. "There is a really good environment around the team.

"It's great to be top of the table. "We've had a real good run of games.

The Herons then topped off a fine weekend by beating Chelmsford in the semi-finals and Harold Wood in the final of the Dukes Essex T20 Competition.

Harold Wood finished on 107, with Jack Lord and Aaron Nijar taking two wickets each, before Wanstead completed the chase in 14.1 overs thanks to large scores from Adnan Akram (62) and Tom Cummins (39).

Wanstead and Snaresbrook have now advanced through and will take on other sides from around the country on July 28.

Ellis-Grewal said: "Sunday again was a brilliant day. The T20s are always high pressure games.

"Again we bowled brilliantly. The way we went about it was brilliant to see."