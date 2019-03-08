Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal says pressure is on Brentwood ahead of title clash

Hassan Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal believes the pressure is on Brentwood ahead of their title clash in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division on Saturday.

The Herons came out on top against last season's champions Hornchurch on Saturday, chasing down a score of 111 in 25.2 overs.

Brentwood, meanwhile, were defeated by Chingford, meaning Ellis-Grewal's side sit top of the league ahead this weekend's game at Wanstead and Snaresbrook Cricket Club.

"We have a nice little lead at the top now," Ellis-Grewal said. "It would be great to get the win and push them further behind us.

"The pressure is on them, they are a few points behind. We just want to enjoy our cricket.

"We always look forward to playing them. They are probably still the favourites.

"Everyone will be firing, we're not carrying anyone, someone is stepping up each week. It's a brilliant place to be.

"There's no pressure on us, we have exceeded our expectations. We are just going out there to enjoy ourselves."

Zain Shahzad dismissed Hornchurch's Jamie Sorrell for nine runs before Bradley De Villiers took five straight wickets to put Wanstead in a strong position on Saturday.

Kieran Scarlioli high scored for Hornchurch with 33 and Michael Bones' 18 not out left his side on 111 after Ellis-Grewal took the final three wickets.

Some fine bowling from Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon, who took four wickets, could not prevent the Herons from completing the chase in quick time as Hassan Chowdhury (24), Naivedyam Dwivedi (30) and Tom Cummins (27 not out) helped to see their team over the line.

The Herons then topped off a fine weekend by beating Chelmsford in the semi-finals and Harold Wood in the final of the Dukes Essex T20 Competition on Sunday.

Ellis-Grewal added: "A real good feature within the team is that we don't rely on one individual.

"It's great to be top of the table. We've had a real good run of games.

"Sunday again was a brilliant day. The way we went about it was brilliant to see.

"There is a really good environment around the team."