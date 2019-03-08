Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wanstead look to keep place at top after overtaking Brentwood

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 August 2019

Hassan Chowdhury of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hassan Chowdhury of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook are hoping to keep their place at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table after overtaking Brentwood on Saturday.

The Herons picked up an exciting one-run victory over Billericay and, with Brentwood losing, it meant they retook the lead at the top with five games remaining.

Mid-table Hadleigh & Thundersley stand in their way this Saturday and captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is expecting a difficult game.

"We see ourselves top of the league and it's in our hands, but we have some big games coming up," he said.

"We have won seven of the last eight and we're playing good cricket.

"Hadleigh are a good team and they are good at home. We know we have to play well.

"Hopefully we can pick up the win and keep our place at the top."

Wanstead's opening batsmen Adnan Akram and Hassan Chowdhury were dismissed for just 13 and one respectively against Billericay, but young Robin Das entered at three to hit 52 for his side.

Naivedyam Dwivedi and Tom Cummins also both added 46 to the score before captain Ellis-Grewal hit 40.

But the rest of the batsmen failed to reach double figures as they finished on 236 all out from 49.3 overs, partly due to some good bowling from Billericay's Nathan Khelawon (3-31).

Khelawon then opened the batting for his side and hit 38, with partner Thomas Lee adding another 37.

Billericay's strong start continued through Matthew Bell (40) and Darren Ironside (76) to put the pressure on Wanstead.

But the run outs of Andy Smith and Mihir Mehrotra helped secure the win for Ellis-Grewal's side.

The captain added: "It was very good to get the win. We played a lot of good cricket.

"I think we were on top for the majority of the game.

"Thankfully we managed to win at the end. We have always been really good at that.

"We tend to come through these close games on the right side.

"We bowled really well and it went down to the last over. We had a bit of confidence."

Saturday's opponents Hadleigh currently sit sixth in the table on 155 points, 66 behind Wanstead's title hopefuls who have 221.

Most Read

Ilford family want justice after six-year old jumped on and pinned to ground

The pupil was bullied by his classmates. Picture: Archant

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Who wouldn’t want to make ‘emoji poop hats, a spinning glitter ball, and farting slime’?: Ilford girl selected to present BBC programme

India Sethi of Ilford will present a CBBC show. Picture: CBBC

Redbridge Council forks out nearly £1m for people struggling with housing costs

Redbridge Council paid out nearly £1m to people struggling with housing costs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Images

Most Read

Ilford family want justice after six-year old jumped on and pinned to ground

The pupil was bullied by his classmates. Picture: Archant

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Who wouldn’t want to make ‘emoji poop hats, a spinning glitter ball, and farting slime’?: Ilford girl selected to present BBC programme

India Sethi of Ilford will present a CBBC show. Picture: CBBC

Redbridge Council forks out nearly £1m for people struggling with housing costs

Redbridge Council paid out nearly £1m to people struggling with housing costs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead look to keep place at top after overtaking Brentwood

Hassan Chowdhury of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead stabbing: Man in his 60s recovering in hospital after being stabbed during robbery

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Bush Road and Blake Hall Road at 11.31pm. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council keeping no log of racist or sexual abuse in schools nor of pays-out for schoolyard accidents

Redbridge Council does not keep any log of incidents of racist or sexist abuse in its schools, nor of payouts for accidents on school property. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

Redbridge look to progress in FA Cup against Hadley

Action from Redbridge's win over St Margaretsbury (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants catching and batting improvement if they are to stay up

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists