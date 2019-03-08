Wanstead look to keep place at top after overtaking Brentwood

Hassan Chowdhury of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook are hoping to keep their place at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table after overtaking Brentwood on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herons picked up an exciting one-run victory over Billericay and, with Brentwood losing, it meant they retook the lead at the top with five games remaining.

Mid-table Hadleigh & Thundersley stand in their way this Saturday and captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is expecting a difficult game.

"We see ourselves top of the league and it's in our hands, but we have some big games coming up," he said.

"We have won seven of the last eight and we're playing good cricket.

"Hadleigh are a good team and they are good at home. We know we have to play well.

"Hopefully we can pick up the win and keep our place at the top."

Wanstead's opening batsmen Adnan Akram and Hassan Chowdhury were dismissed for just 13 and one respectively against Billericay, but young Robin Das entered at three to hit 52 for his side.

Naivedyam Dwivedi and Tom Cummins also both added 46 to the score before captain Ellis-Grewal hit 40.

But the rest of the batsmen failed to reach double figures as they finished on 236 all out from 49.3 overs, partly due to some good bowling from Billericay's Nathan Khelawon (3-31).

Khelawon then opened the batting for his side and hit 38, with partner Thomas Lee adding another 37.

Billericay's strong start continued through Matthew Bell (40) and Darren Ironside (76) to put the pressure on Wanstead.

But the run outs of Andy Smith and Mihir Mehrotra helped secure the win for Ellis-Grewal's side.

The captain added: "It was very good to get the win. We played a lot of good cricket.

"I think we were on top for the majority of the game.

"Thankfully we managed to win at the end. We have always been really good at that.

"We tend to come through these close games on the right side.

"We bowled really well and it went down to the last over. We had a bit of confidence."

Saturday's opponents Hadleigh currently sit sixth in the table on 155 points, 66 behind Wanstead's title hopefuls who have 221.