Wanstead face Billericay in league clash

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook take on Billericay at home this Saturday as they look to keep the pressure on Brentwood at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table.

Last weekend's game against Chingford was cancelled due to the rain, leaving them still four points behind the leaders with only six games remaining.

The Herons face a Billericay side who have had a decent season and currenrtly sit in fifth place after 12 games, 53 points off Wanstead in second.

And captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is expecting his side to be in for a challenge, but says there is no pressure on his team.

"It's a big league game, they are a good side," he said.

"They play well together as a team and have some good players. We won't be taking it lightly, we'll need to play well to keep up with Brentwood.

"We never expect it to be easy. We know it will be hard.

"I don't put much pressure on the lads. If we play good cricket we're hoping that we will come out on top."

The Herons sat top of the Premier Division until they were beaten and overtaken by Brentwood three weeks ago.

But they responded well to the loss, beating Belhus in a shortened game due to the weather to keep the pace with their title rivals.

Ellis-Grewal's side will also compete in the regional finals of the T20 Championships on Sunday after winning the Essex competition.

Billericay, meanwhile, also had their game against Ilford called off last Saturday due to the weather.

Their last result was a narrow win over Chingford as they chased down a score of 205 in 46.4 overs.

Ellis-Grewal believes his side just need to continue as they have been in order to be successful once again.

He added: "Confidence is high. People are playing well and chipping in, we just need to keep enjoying our cricket and playing like we are.

"Some games didn't go our way, but we're four points off the top.

"We just take each game as it comes and enjoy our cricket. The pressure is on Brentwood to keep up the lead."