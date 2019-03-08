Wanstead captain anticipating 'tough game' at local rivals Ilford

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal is expecting a tough game when his side take on local rivals Ilford this Saturday.

The Herons were victorious over Chelmsford last Saturday, taking them just three points behind Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division leaders Brentwood.

Ellis-Grewal's side haven't lost in the league since the opening day against Brentwood but the captain knows his side must be at their best to get past Ilford.

"It will be a tough game, Ilford are a good side" he said.

"It's a tough place to go and play and it's a local rivalry but we're on a great run at the moment.

"Hopefully we can go in with some confidence. We have a big run of games coming up, this is a big part of the season."

The Herons finished on 263/9 against Chelmsford on Saturday, with their opponents only managing to reach 200 before they were bowled out.

Zain Shahzad and Hassan Chowdhury were both dismissed early on for four runs each and it took some fine batting from 17-year-old Robin Das (82) to put his side on the course to victory.

His partnership with Tom Cummins (37) proved particularly effective, while 16-year-old Naivedyam Dwivedi hit an impressive 45 off 61 balls.

It was also a good day for Jahansher Akbar, who took five wickets, with youngster Dwivedi also contributing to the bowling by taking another two.

Wanstead then beat Chelmsford again on Sunday by a total of 31 runs to progress through in the League Cup, with Ellis-Grewal hailing it as their "best weekend of the season".

They now go into their game away at Ilford off the back of two straight league wins before a tough run of fixtures back at their home ground.

Ellis-Grewal added: "We have Hornchurch and Brentwood coming up two weeks in a row.

"We could be in a really good place heading into the end of the season. We lost in the first league game against Brentwood but since then we haven't really done a lot wrong."