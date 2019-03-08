Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal believes team showed their experience in narrow Ilford win

T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal said his side showed their experience to come out of a tough clash against local rivals Ilford with a win on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

H Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo H Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In a back and forth game, the Herons picked up a narrow victory by beating their fellow Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division side by 14 runs.

After opting to bat first, Ellis-Grewal's side reached 219-9 before managing to bowl their opponents out for 205 after nearly 49 overs.

The captain was pleased his side got to showcase their ability to close out difficult games.

"It was a really tough day," he said. "I think it was tough for everyone.

T Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo T Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We got a big score but Ilford came back quite well. We were well on top in the second innings then before you knew it, the momentum changed and they looked like they would win.

"We just edged it out and picked up the wickets really late on.

"We know we can close these games out. We showed experience on Saturday."

Wanstead started strongly with number two batsman Hassan Chowdhury scoring 54 off 61 balls before he was dismissed for lbw.

H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Tom Cummins (51) also continued his good form before he was called out for lbw from a Theeban Tavarasa ball, while Naivedyam Dwivedi hit 43 not out to add to the total.

After Jack Lord bowled Ilford's Akash Raji for just two runs, Nigel Jacobs and Talha Mumtaz rallied to hit 36 and 33 respectively to put their side in a better position.

Gagan Bhogal (33) and Haaris Ayub (49) then put a late run together to make it close but were both caught, Bhogal from a Jahansher Akbar ball and Chowdhury catch, while Ayub was caught by Jonathan Das following a Zain Shahzad ball.

Mehtab Malik finished on 23 not out with Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa being run out by his opposition captain Joe Ellis-Grewal to secure a narrow Wanstead victory.

T Cummins and H Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo T Cummins and H Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We've batted really well," Ellis-Grewal added. "Tom was unlucky to get out, it's always a shame when they don't go on to get a really big score.

"It would have been nice to kick on when they were set.

"We have a good mix in the squad at the moment. We have good young talent and experienced guys.

"We're now right at the top with Brentwood. We know it was a big game to win."

T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

S Shirzay of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo S Shirzay of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch: