Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal admits disappointment at missing out on title

Zain Shahzad in batting action for Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal admits he is disappointed that his side did not manage to win the Premier Division despite taking some positives from the season.

Brentwood secured the title by beating Chingford on the final day of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season, while the Herons lost away at last season's champions Hornchurch.

Ellis-Grewal knew it would be a difficult task heading into the final game but believes some of his side could have been better this season.

"We knew what we had to do, we needed results to go our way," he said.

"The lads were following the Brentwood score and we saw that they had Chingford in a lot of trouble so we knew it was game, set and match.

"Because we knew we wouldn't win the league, it had an impact on our game.

"I think there will be quite a few of the guys who will be disappointed with how their seasons have turned out and have let themselves down a little bit.

"I said it would be tough at the start of the season, losing our three best batsmen for the season early on to injury and work.

"We were probably third or fourth favourites this year. Hornchurch, Chelmsford and Brentwood were all strong."

Youngster Robin Das hit 40 early on for Wanstead against Hornchurch before Zain Shahzad added 24 late on but they fell to 154 all out thanks to some fine Gayan Sirisoma (6-47) bowling.

Jamie Sorrell then opened with 44 for Hornchurch, with opening partner Ronnie Saunders hitting 28.

Despite Bradley De Villiers and Joe Ellis-Grewal taking four wickets each, Hornchurch completed the chase in 36.3 overs.

Ellis-Grewal says one of the biggest positives from the season is the performances of his young players and accepts that a Brentwood side with bowler Nick Winter was always going to be hard to beat.

"We won the T20 trophy and I don't think we've been out the top three for 10-15 years.

"It was great to see some of the younger lads like Robin Das and Naivedyam Dwivedi come through.

"Hopefully come next season these guys will be big parts of the first team.

"Nick Winter has been the difference for them, they would probably admit that without him they wouldn't have been the same side."