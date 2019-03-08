Wanstead set for big weekend as they take on Hornchurch before T20 finals day

T Cummins of Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook are preparing for a big weekend as they face last season's league champions Hornchurch on Saturday before the Dukes Essex T20 finals day on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herons picked up a narrow victory over local rivals Ilford on Saturday, edging out their opponents by 14 runs to keep them in touch with Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division leaders Brentwood.

Captain Joe-Ellis Grewal is expecting another tough game in the league on Saturday.

He said: "It's a real big weekend for us. Hornchurch are a top side and won the league last year, they've got good players.

"We will have to play well to get a win on Saturday. We have been playing really well as a team.

"I always talk about the guys scoring big, it would be great if someone stood up and scored 100.

"We're used to these big games and look forward to them. I just tell them to enjoy themselves and hopefully we can put a big score on the board."

You may also want to watch:

Wanstead started strongly against Ilford, with number two batsman Hassan Chowdhury scoring 54 off 61 balls before he was dismissed for lbw.

Tom Cummins (51) also continued his good form, while Naivedyam Dwivedi hit 43 not out to add to the total.

Ilford made the chase close, with Nigel Jacobs and Talha Mumtaz reaching 36 and 33 respectively before Gagan Bhogal (33) and Haaris Ayub (49) put a late run together.

However, they were unable to catch Wanstead's 219-9 and were bowled all out for 205 after nearly 49 overs.

Ellis-Grewal was pleased to keep the pressure on leaders Brentwood but believes the T20 finals day is just as important for his side.

The Herons take on Chelmsford in the semi-final and will hope to make it into the final which takes place later that day.

"We really enjoy the cup," he added. "We can go through to the national stages if we win.

"We have been in the national stages before so it would be great to win it.

"We have a good mix in the squad at the moment. We have good young talent and experienced guys."