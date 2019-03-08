Wanstead aim to catch title rivals Brentwood with victory against Chingford

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook take on Chingford this Saturday as they look to keep up with title rivals Brentwood at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The Herons were victorious against Belhus last weekend in a game which had to be reduced to 27 overs per side due to the rain.

Wanstead got off to a decent start as Arfan Akram and Adnan Akram hit 28 and 19 respectively, before Robin Das entered at number three to reach 66 for his side until he was caught.

Captain Joe Ellis-Grewal added another 19 late on as his side made 176-6.

They then opened their bowling well as Zain Shahzad took the wicket of Belhus opener Matt Doran thanks to an Arfan Akram catch.

But Joe Joyce (30), Ryan Wells (23) and Max Osborne (25) gave Belhus hope with some fine batting.

A superb performance from Naivedyam Dwivedi, who took five wickets for just 18 runs, eventually helped secure the victory for Wanstead as they bowled their opponents out for 140.

Victory saw Ellis-Grewal's side bounce back from a defeat to Brentwood the week before, when they were knocked off the top spot.

Wanstead now sit four points behind their rivals in the table heading into the clash against Chingford, who are down in seventh place and just 17 points above the relegation zone.