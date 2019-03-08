Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wanstead aim to catch title rivals Brentwood with victory against Chingford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 July 2019

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook take on Chingford this Saturday as they look to keep up with title rivals Brentwood at the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The Herons were victorious against Belhus last weekend in a game which had to be reduced to 27 overs per side due to the rain.

Wanstead got off to a decent start as Arfan Akram and Adnan Akram hit 28 and 19 respectively, before Robin Das entered at number three to reach 66 for his side until he was caught.

Captain Joe Ellis-Grewal added another 19 late on as his side made 176-6.

They then opened their bowling well as Zain Shahzad took the wicket of Belhus opener Matt Doran thanks to an Arfan Akram catch.

But Joe Joyce (30), Ryan Wells (23) and Max Osborne (25) gave Belhus hope with some fine batting.

A superb performance from Naivedyam Dwivedi, who took five wickets for just 18 runs, eventually helped secure the victory for Wanstead as they bowled their opponents out for 140.

Victory saw Ellis-Grewal's side bounce back from a defeat to Brentwood the week before, when they were knocked off the top spot.

Wanstead now sit four points behind their rivals in the table heading into the clash against Chingford, who are down in seventh place and just 17 points above the relegation zone.

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead aim to catch title rivals Brentwood with victory against Chingford

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

Ilford skipper Tavarasa still backing his side ahead of Billericay clash

Harsh Kumar of Ilford in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dragon found in Woodford Green: Can you help find his owner?

Have you lost a bearded dragon? Picture: @DoMoreRed

Goodmayes ‘toxic Tesco towers’ campaigners frustrated by lack of contact from council

Habiba Alli and another campaigner outside Tesco in Goodmayes. Picture: Habiba Alli
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists