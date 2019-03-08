Search

Oakfield Parkonians pick up impressive victory against rivals Frenford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 July 2019

Ravi Teja in action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ravi Teja in action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians firsts claimed bragging rights over their local rivals Frenford as they picked up a 162 run victory.

Shawn Tuitt opened and exploded into action with a score of 66 and was partnered by Sachin Vara who hit 23.

The great start was carried on by Ravi Teja who stroked his way to 87 off only 80 balls before vice-captain Harris Khan came in at five to hit 35.

Youngsters Paresh Kalley and Tarun Bhatia added to the total and helped take their side over the 300 mark onto 306.

Parks' bowling matched the batting performance they put in as Anujan Thiru was the pick of the seamers with 22-3, taking out three of Frenford's top four.

With Frenford struggling, Ravi Teja entered to take another three wickets, helping his side to wrap up the win in the 37th over.

The Sunday As also had success against a Frenford side, beating them by three wickets.

It was a good weekend for the thirds as they beat South Woodford by 128 runs.

Oakfield were put into bat after losing the toss and started with the loss of an early wicket.

But Alan Bouquet (47) and Vijay Vijayanathan (57) came in to form a strong 112 run partnership in 23 overs to quickly turn the game around.

After their wickets, the middle order did well on a difficult pitch with runs scored by Usman Rafiq (15) and George Christian (15) but it was Ibrahim Iqbal (39 not out) coming in at eight that really pushed a below par score into a very difficult total to chase.

Youngster Talha Raja (4-24) began the bowling attack and picked up a wicket in his first over with a great catch from Christian.

He was backed up with very tight bowling from the other end from Pranav Khetia as they recorded a comfortable win.

The seconds did not get on so well as they lost to Hornchurch as they were bowled out for 163 chasing 290 and sit just four points above the relegation zone.

The fourths were also beat South Woodford by a total of 185 runs, while the fifths lost to Ardleigh Green fourths by 12 runs.

