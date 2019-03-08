Ilford captain Tavarasa says side have nothing to lose as they take on Hornchurch

Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford against Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says his side have nothing to lose heading into their game away at last season's champions Hornchurch.

Tavarasa's side find themselves bottom of the Shephered Neame Essex League Premier Division table, with last week's game against Billericay cancelled due to the rain.

The captain expects a tough game on Saturday, but will be hoping his side can take their recent form at Harrow Lodge Park into the clash.

"We're looking forward to the Hornchurch game," said Tavarasa.

"We have won three out of the last four times we've played there - we're looking to repeat the same thing.

"It was a good opportunity for us to play on Saturday. The more games we play the more points we can get, but obviously there's nothing we can do about it.

"We have nothing to lose now. The only way is up.

"They are a very strong team. They are no walk in the park, they're the (defending) champions.

"If we can beat a team like them going into the end of the season it will give us a lot of confidence."

Ilford's most recent result was a loss to Chelmsford, leaving them 16 points adrift at the bottom of the table.

They are 24 points off Belhus who are third from bottom and time is running out for them to pick up the wins they need.

With just six games left to try and save their Premier Division status for next season, Tavarasa wants this Saturday to be the start of a winning run.

He added: "It will be a good last run of games for us. If we can win three I think we have a chance of staying in the Premier Division, we want to win four.

"We're very confident. We have been in this position before.

"We have got some youngsters around now, it's a learning curve for everyone.

"We're playing well 60 per cent of the game and then 40 per cent badly. We have been bowling well. If we bowl like we have been the last few games then we have a chance."