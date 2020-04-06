Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

PUBLISHED: 09:05 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 06 April 2020

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

PA Wire/PA Images

The prospect of wide-reaching furloughs among county cricketers moved a step closer over the weekend, after talks with the players’ union progressed.

With the domestic season in England delayed until at least May 28 and a growing consensus that further postponements will soon be confirmed, the idea of standing down squad members has been under discussion across the first-class game.

Several counties have already placed non-playing staff on the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme, which sees 80 per cent of monthly wages up to £2,500 covered by the public purse, and the issue is now set to move from the back office to the dressing room.

The PA news agency understands that the Professional Cricketers’ Association held its latest conference call with county representatives on Sunday, a productive session which nudged matters towards a mutually agreeable arrangement.

The PCA’s current advice to individual players is not to agree to any furlough or wage reduction while the prospect of a broader collective bargain remains on the table.

There is understood to be a sense of pragmatism on both sides, with effectively inactive cricketers and financially depleted employers making for a troublesome combination.

While some of the better-off counties, including several of those boasting Test grounds, face less immediate pressure and may choose to pay their team members as normal, for others the possibility of outsourcing their payroll during the current lay-off could effectively safeguard their business.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

Opinion: Don’t be the cause of pain to others

Mohamed Omer at the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault.

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Most Read

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Son of Goodmayes Hospital nurse who died of coronavirus asks why he was not tested

Thomas Harvey with his son Thomas. Picture: Harvey family

Opinion: Don’t be the cause of pain to others

Mohamed Omer at the Muslim Gardens of Peace in Hainault.

Goodmayes Hospital nurse ‘died alone of suspected coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Flood of complaints at taxpayer-funded Chigwell special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Clubs appeal for support to #KOCOVID19

England Boxing clubs are appealing for support to #KOCOVID19

Boxing: The Val Barker Trophy

America boxer Roy Jones Jr at a press conference
Drive 24