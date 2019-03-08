New South Woodford captain looking forward to Colchester trip

South Woodford players celebrate taking a wicket (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Highfield Road club will take on Colchester and East Essex in the first round of the Essex League Cup on Saturday

Harry Neicho is hopeful his South Woodford players won't mind making the journey up to Colchester this weekend due to the quality of the Castle Park pitch.

The batsman has replaced Joe Craddock as captain of the Highfield Road club this year and will hope to lead them to success in the Essex League Division Two.

First of all though, they begin their competitive campaign with a League Cup first round clash at Colchester & East Essex on Saturday.

It will be a difficult match for South Woodford, but new skipper Neicho is excited, he said: “Castle Park is a really nice ground.

“So I will try to make sure I can energise people in April to drive all the way up to Colchester to play.

“I think it does help knowing you are going to a county second-team ground and a lovely place to play, so hopefully it will be a good game.”