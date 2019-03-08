Search

Shambolic batting cost Ilford says captain Tavarasa

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 May 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says a 'shambolic' batting display cost his side from even putting on a game as they fell to a heavy 147 run defeat against Chelmsford.

Tavarasa (2-65) put Chelmsford into bat and dismissed Dan Hagen for a first-ball duck and Nick Prowting soon after.

Mohammad Ahktar (4-70) claimed the scalps of Oliver Wagstaff (61) and Aaron Beard in quick succession to leave the hosts 107-4, but captain Jack Sterland (89 not out) and James Clifford (48) put on 88 to steer them to 253-8.

Ilford slumped to 23-3 in reply, before Ahktar hit two sixes and four fours in a cameo 31 off 28 balls.

That proved their top score as wickets fell at regular intervals and Ilford were dismissed for 106 in 39 overs.

"I thought we bowled and fielded quite well,"

"To have a pretty good team like Chelmsford out for 253 I thought was a pretty decent affair.

"It didn't make any difference though as the way we batted was shambolic but it's one of them things, when you have a young team, these things are bound to happen."

The bowler insists if they could have had a couple good batting partnerships it could have been a very different match but also says his side deserved to lose heavily.

"I reckon if we could have had one or two decent partnerships we could have got a little bit closer as the wicket was decent to bat on.

"We were those partnerships away from getting ourselves into the game.

"We deserved to lose by a heavy margin to be honest.

"It was a collective team failure with the bat."

He did however praise Ahktar for picking up four wickets then scoring 31 runs on the afternoon.

"That was one of the only bright lights, he's been bowling quite well, but they all bowled well and put pressure on."

Council poised to take enforcement action over 'illegal' hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

'Coercive' husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Labour unveils plan to install thousands of solar panels on Redbridge homes

Solar panels catching the sun's energy to heat up an east London housing estate. Picture: Poplar Harca

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Flashback: 'A union of thieves', a mystery fire and an Ilford quagmire

Ilford High Road hosted dramatic scenes 20 and 40 years ago. Picture: Ken Mears

Shambolic batting cost Ilford says captain Tavarasa

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lisbie: Leyton Orient made me love football again

Kevin Lisbie celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient with team-mate David Mooney (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Four fire engines called to Ilford house fire

25 firefighters tackled a house fire in Courtland Avenue in Ilford on Sunday. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council poised to take enforcement action over 'illegal' hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

O's offer new deals to McAnuff and four others from title-winning squad

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff attempts to tackle an AFC Fylde opponent during the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).
