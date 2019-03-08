Ilford captain Tavarasa keen to end bad run against Chelmsford

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is hoping his 'underdog' side can end a bad run of form against opponents Chelmsford this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Tavarasa and his side will travel to Chelmer Park to take on Jack Sterland's team on Saturday in a Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division clash.

And the skipper knows it will be a tough test for his young side but feels they won't read into recent fortunes.

"I was looking through the stats - in our last six meetings they've won all six, so obviously they have a little bit of an upper hand," said Tavarasa.

"We like to be an underdog going into these games as it's less pressure on us and another plus is with these youngsters they don't worry about who is bowling at them.

"They play their natural game, which I'm a big fan of playing a natural game, rather than playing the bowler's name."

The right-arm off-break bowler did however admit Chelmsford have a strong line-up with a number of danger men.

"They've got some good quality county bowling attack, they've re-signed Aaron Beard and Sam Cook may be able to play," he added.

"They've got Matt Dixon, a former Essex player, and they've got some good county players like Ben Waring and James Clifford.

"They've also got top order batting like Nick Prowting and Jack Sterland, so they're a very strong unit, but they lost to Billericay so they will be a little bit down on morale."

Tavarasa is keen for his side to build on their five-wicket derby success over local rivals Buckhurst Hill at Valentines Park last weekend.

"Hopefully we go into the next game and can repeat the same thing," he added.

"We're pretty strong at home, we know the conditions but when we travel away we get caught out sometimes.

"With this young team there are no previous failures, so hopefully we will go and do what we can do.

"They're all also very good fielders so we actually save 20 to 30 runs in the field and that can make a lot of difference when we're chasing a target."

