Wanstead facing a big month says captain Ellis-Grewal

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says his side face a huge month as they head into the one-day matches in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

The Herons will make the short trip to Roding Lane to face Buckhurst Hill on Saturday for the first of the one-day clashes as they look to put their draw with Hadleigh & Thundersley behind them.

They head into the format sitting second in the league table but 19 points adrift of unbeaten league leaders Brentwood.

But the skipper says the next four weeks are vital before they face Aaron West's Brentwood to ensure they remain in the hunt.

"I think you're always in with a good shout if you're up there after these all day games," Ellis-Grewal said.

"Coming into the one-day games, if you don't win you don't pick up many points at all, but if we go out and play good cricket I think we've got four big wickets and then we play Brentwood again.

"We know we've got to win those four to keep putting them under pressure and then if they slip up that's even better."

The left-hand batsman knows it will be a tough test as he praised their local rivals team mentality.

"We've had some good games at Buckhurst Hill in the past, and I know they've perhaps not won as many games as they would have liked, but they've got some real good players.

"Guys that have been there for a long time and they're a pretty good team when it comes to playing together.

"We know we'll have to go there and play well, exactly like I said against Hadleigh.

"If we don't turn up then we'll struggle to win."

Wanstead drew with Hadleigh last weekend but the captain is keen for the likes of Adnan Akram (81) and Jonathan Das (32) to step up again this weekend after impressing - despite being bowled out for 199.

"You talk about positives, I think it was brilliant to see Adnan come in at six and get 81 along with Dasy I think they on 90 odd when we were 50 for 5.

"That was great to see."

"We'll be looking for a few of those guys to step up again this weekend, some of those guys didn't get the runs or wickets they got last weekend, so hopefully they can step up again.

"If we can put in another solid performance then I'm sure we can pick up the win."