Buckhurst Hill claim dramatic win over South Loughton to complete a historic double

Buckhurst Hill beat South Loughton to win the inaugural under-9's Freddie Goldman hard ball trophy.

Kaylan Patel and Kaivan Mistry provided a steady platform in the first four overs before the next pair accelerated the score with Jun-Le Shukla top scoring with 29 not out supported by Ciaran Bance.

Captain Jayan Patel and Alfie Goddard batted sensibly losing no further wickets to take the score up to 260.

South Loughton made a strong start with Sahib Sidhu and Suriya Rao scoring freely - requiring 30 from the last four overs Manvir Kathuria and Augustya Taneja put them in a position of needing two runs to win from the final over.

They scored three off the first three balls and looked set to claim the trophy until Jayan Patel took a crucial wicket to swing the game back to Buckhurst Hill who held their nerve to win the trophy by one run in dramatic style.

Buckhurst Hill defeated South Loughton by five runs in the Don Coates final the week prior with Ciaran Bance top scoring with 14 runs and took two wickets.