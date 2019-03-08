Search

Advanced search

Buckhurst Hill claim dramatic win over South Loughton to complete a historic double

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 October 2019

Buckhurst Hill under-9's celebrate being crowned Trophy champions (Pic: Mandeep Shukla)

Buckhurst Hill under-9's celebrate being crowned Trophy champions (Pic: Mandeep Shukla)

Archant

Buckhurst Hill beat South Loughton to win the inaugural under-9's Freddie Goldman hard ball trophy.

Kaylan Patel and Kaivan Mistry provided a steady platform in the first four overs before the next pair accelerated the score with Jun-Le Shukla top scoring with 29 not out supported by Ciaran Bance.

You may also want to watch:

Captain Jayan Patel and Alfie Goddard batted sensibly losing no further wickets to take the score up to 260.

South Loughton made a strong start with Sahib Sidhu and Suriya Rao scoring freely - requiring 30 from the last four overs Manvir Kathuria and Augustya Taneja put them in a position of needing two runs to win from the final over.

They scored three off the first three balls and looked set to claim the trophy until Jayan Patel took a crucial wicket to swing the game back to Buckhurst Hill who held their nerve to win the trophy by one run in dramatic style.

Buckhurst Hill defeated South Loughton by five runs in the Don Coates final the week prior with Ciaran Bance top scoring with 14 runs and took two wickets.

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Buckhurst Hill claim dramatic win over South Loughton to complete a historic double

Buckhurst Hill under-9's celebrate being crowned Trophy champions (Pic: Mandeep Shukla)

O’s set to rotate squad for Trophy clash at Wimbledon

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman on the ball (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient’s iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists