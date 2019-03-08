Cricket: Browne extends Essex stay

Ravi Bopara congratulates Essex batsman Nick Browne (R) on reaching his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that announce that opening batsman Nick Browne has signed a contract extension and will stay with the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019 Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

The 28-year-old made his first-class debut in 2013 against Worcestershire and has gone on to score 5,327 first-class runs for the side at an average of 42.27.

Browne was hugely influential for Essex during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, as the club won the Specsavers County Championship Division Two and Division One titles, respectively.

He joins the list of homegrown players committing their futures to the club in recent weeks and marked it with his highest score of the season, hitting 163 against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Browne is thrilled to sign an extension and said: "I'm delighted to sign a new contract with the club for a further two years, as Essex is my boyhood club and very close to my heart.

"This is a golden era for Essex and I feel this squad of players can win a lot more trophies over the next few years.

"Playing in this team is an absolute delight, I have so many close friends and we are such a tight group of players and staff, which can continue to move forward towards winning more Championship titles.

"The team and I are focused on repaying the great support we receive from members and supporters with success and enjoyable cricket."

Head coach Anthony McGrath is pleased to see Browne extend his contract, adding: "Nick is a tremendous batsman and his runs have won us countless matches over the last few years.

"It's no coincidence that our title-winning campaigns coincided with his best seasons with the bat. He's integral to what we are trying to achieve, and he will almost certainly play a crucial role in any future triumphs at Essex."