Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Brentwood defeat was heartbreaking

N Jacobs of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says it was a 'heartbreaking' defeat as they only mustered up a singular point as they lost by 157 runs to league leaders Brentwood.

A Raji of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Will Buttleman fall cheaply, having made his county championship debut for Essex against Yorkshire at Headingley during the week.

Guy Balmford hit six fours in his 43 from 65 balls and West added 38 to take the home side into three figures.

And a 124-run stand between newcomer Jack Hebron and Joe Buttleman set up the chance of a declaration at 250-4 after 62 overs.

"To be honest with you, we had a bit of a weaker team, but that's no excuse," Tavarasa said.

"When you play against the top teams these things will happen, I would have loved to get more points out of the game as we only got one point, we wanted at least six or seven.

"We lost to Hornchurch the week before, but we still ended up getting 10 points, it's a defeat but you can be content with that.

"Whereas defeats like these are a little more heartbreaking as we played a whole day and only got one point."

Hebron fell eight runs short of a century after hitting three sixes and four fours, while Buttleman was unbeaten on 66 from 91 deliveries, after a six and four fours.

Ilford reached 21 without loss in reply, before Winter removed Akash Raji and Harsh Kumar with successive balls.

The Australian dismissed Talha Mumtaz and Mohammad Ahktar in the space of three balls to make it 35-4, then completed his five-wicket haul when bowling Nigel Jacobs for 13, having faced 61 balls.

Charlie Griffiths got in on the act to get rid of Hamza Muhammad and leave Ilford 40-6, before Gagan Bhogal and Haaris Ayub managed to stem the flow of wickets temporarily.

But Bhogal (22) edged Winter behind to James Redwood and Bibin Chacko followed next ball to make it 70-8 and leave Ilford on the brink.

Sam Shirzay became the fifth Ilford batsman to fall without scoring as he became Winter's (8-37) final victim of the day with the total on 78.

Ayub finished unbeaten on 35, having hit a six and five fours, as Ian Belchamber claimed the wicket of last man Mehtab Malik.

And the Ilford skipper heaped praise on Brentwood's Nick Winter.

"He is head and shoulders above everyone in the wicket taking department; he's a top quality bowler.

"Good luck to the Brentwood boys, I'm pretty sure them and Wanstead will be close runners for the title."