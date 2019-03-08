Search

Ilford captain Tavarasa insists no need to panic

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 June 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says it's not time to panic after losing three of their opening four fixtures this campaign, writes Jacob Ranson.

Tavarasa's side make the short trip to the Old County Ground on Saturday to take on Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division leaders Brentwood.

And the skipper is excited about facing the 'huge test' to see how far away his side are from Aaron West's outfit in the grand scheme of things.

"The way we're playing is a bit panicky, but we're only four games in, there are 14 games left," said Tavarasa.

"We need to win four or five of those games then we'll be alright, and I know we're good enough to do that.

"We do need to turn it around as soon as possible. Brentwood will be a great test and a great test for me as captain to see how far away we are from a team like Brentwood, who have a lot of senior guys, and players that have played at good levels."

The right-arm off-break bowler praised their opponents and lauded them as one of the top teams alongside neighbours Wanstead & Snaresbrook for the last 10 seasons.

"Brentwood are top of the table and they're always up near the top of the table for the last decade or so," he added.

"Wanstead and Brentwood are the top two teams in the league, and they always give us a good game."

The skipper also knows Ilford will have to be prepared to put in a big performance with Brentwood's line-up featuring Australian bowler Nick Winter.

The former Big Bash star has picked up 40 wickets in all games so far this term with eight of those in their win over Chelmsford last weekend.

"They've got an overseas player Nick Winter who has been bagging loads of wickets, so it's a good test for our batsman to score runs," said Tavarasa.

Ilford must improve in all areas to start picking up results says captain Tavarasa - despite some solid batting performances in recent defeats.

"We're not winning the crucial moments in games, we have been dropping some crucial catches, so it's a mixed bag we can't just blame it on the bowlers. It's a team effort," he said.

