T20: Bopara blast leads Essex to Finals Day

Ravi Bopara of Essex leaves the field with a smile having secured victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ravi Bopara hit four sixes in a stunning 39 not out off only 18 balls to take Essex to a fifth Vitality Blast Finals Day as they chased 160 to beat Lancashire by six wickets with four balls remaining at Durham's Emirates Riverside in a thrilling quarter-final.

Liam Livingston of Lancashire is bowled by Aaron Beard during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Bopara also claimed two wickets, but his key contribution was smashing two of three sixes off Liam Livingstone's leg-spin in the penultimate over to reduce the target from 23 off two overs to one off the last.

He shared 60 unbroken in five overs for the fifth wicket with captain Ryan ten Doeschate, who top-scored with 45 off 31.

Hosts Lancashire, forced away from Emirates Old Trafford due to a clash with the Ashes Test, lost their first T20 match at Durham in eight.

Opener Alex Davies top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 55 balls in Lancashire's 159-5, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 89 in 11 overs with captain Dane Vilas (41).

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Steven Croft during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

The Lightning were forced into a rebuilding job after the departures of Livingstone, Steven Croft and Australian Glenn Maxwell inside the first seven overs, leaving them at 47-3.

Livingstone was bowled having a heave at Aaron Beard five balls into the match before Ravi Bopara had Croft caught at deep mid-wicket with his first ball and Maxwell lbw.

Davies and Vilas then ran Essex ragged with twos aplenty into the gaps.

For the visitors, this fixture could hardly have been further from Chelmsford on two counts - distance and dimensions of the playing area.

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Dane Vilas during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Lancashire had ordered the boundaries to be pushed right out to suit their plethora of pace off options with the ball, and Vilas hit the only six of the innings when he pulled Cameron Delport's medium pacers over deep square-leg with the last ball of the 16th over (118-3).

Davies reached his fifty off 40 balls, while new ball seamer Beard struck twice, Bopara (2-28 from four overs) and captain Simon Harmer (0-13 from three) were the pick of the Essex bowlers.

Tom Westley hit two boundaries off Croft in the first over of the chase before offering a simple caught and bowled chance to Saqib Mahmood's third ball in the second over - leaving Essex 9-1.

Rained delayed proceedings for 29 minutes, meaning no loss of overs, at 14-1 after 3.1 overs.

Ravi Bopara of Essex in batting action during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Delport then hit three fours - two cut - off James Faulkner in the sixth to help Essex to a healthy 49-1.

But, when trying to clear deep mid-wicket off Maxwell's off-spinners at the start of the ninth over, he holed out to Croft running around from long-on for 44.

Then, next ball, Adam Wheater was run out going for two by a direct hit from Josh Bohannon running in from deep square-leg (66-3).

Ryan ten Doeschate and Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrate victory during Lancashire Lightning vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Emirates Riverside on 4th September 2019

Ten Doeschate and Dan Lawrence, Essex's leading Blast run-scorer this season, took the sting out of the situation with a partnership of 39 built in identical fashion to that of Davies and Vilas earlier.

But the latter was brilliantly caught at long-off by a diving Faulkner off Livingstone's leg-spin in the 15th over as the Eagles slipped to 105 for four, needing 55 more.

The target then became 35 off three overs with ten Doeschate and Bopara together.

Bopara hit Faulkner for six over long-off, tipped over the boundary by a diving Croft, to take the target to 23-2, before continuing his assault to secure a Finals Day berth at Edgbaston on September 21.

Turning point: Ravi Bopara hit two of three sixes in the penultimate over off Liam Livingstone's leg-spin to take the target from 23 off two overs to only one off the last.

Shot of the match: Bopara viciously pulled Livingstone for six over mid-wicket to take the target from 22 off 11 balls to 16 off 10.

Unsung hero: Cameron Delport hit 44 at the start of the Essex chase to get his team ahead of the rate.

What's next: Both sides return to Specsavers County Championship action next Tuesday (10.30am), where Essex lead Division One by two points from Somerset with three rounds remaining and face Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Lancashire, top of Division Two, could be promoted when they host Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford. They need a maximum of 24 points from their final three games to earn an immediate return to the top flight.