Wanstead skipper Ellis-Grewal delighted with team performance

J Ellis-Grewal and F Khushi of Wanstead (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal was delighted with 'brilliant team performance' as they cruised to a 198 run victory over Billerciay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herons skipper Joe Ellis-Grewal chose to bat after winning the toss but Naivedyam Dwivedi was dismissed by Adam Marchant without scoring.

But it proved a false dawn for Billericay as Aron Nijjar and Robin Das both hit centuries in a 219-run stand for the second wicket.

Essex staffer Nijjar hit 16 fours in his 106 before falling to Darren Ironside, with young Das going on to score 128, including two sixes and 16 fours.

Feroze Khushi and Tom Cummins added another 66 for the fourth wicket, before Wanstead declared on 325-4 after 64 overs, with Khushi unbeaten on 52 from just 40 balls.

"It was a brilliant team performance actually, they're a good side, they've got some really good players and a couple of Essex guys on their books," the skipper said.

"The way we went out there and played, firstly with the bat and getting that total, then to throw it up with the ball it was brilliant to watch and it was another big 25 point win."

The captain heaped praise on batsman Nijar and Das for their superb displays in the encounter.

You may also want to watch:

"The wicket was a bit green, but it was hard so we backed ourselves to get a decent total, we lost an early wicket but those two batted phenomenally.

"I think they put more than 200 and the way they went out and batted was great to see.

"Nij is in great form and batted well at the top, Robin is only 17 and to scored 128 in Premier League cricket at that age, he obviously has a big future ahead of him and it was a big confidence booster."

Zain Shahzad (4-29) made early inroads with the ball in Billericay's reply, removing the dangerous Paul Walter, captain Lee Knight, Darren Ironside and Mark Harmer to leave the hosts 23-4.

David Houghton made 35 before falling to Nijjar, while Ellis-Grewal also got in on the act to make it 60-6.

And after Nijjar (4-27) removed the next three Billericay batsmen, Ellis-Grewal (2-43) dismissed Ross Poulton (42) to wrap up victory.

"The wicket was pretty good so we knew we were going to have to bowl well.

"Zain and Bradley (Storm de Villiers) up top bowled really well, Bradley was really unfortunately to not pick up a wicket, it was his press at one end and Zain at the other.

"It's not very often you'll see a seemer get the first four wickets, it was a proper display of bowling, and it was followed up by Nij coming in to get a few of those middle and tail end players out."