Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal says every win is vital

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says every win is vital even at this early stage in the season ahead of their clash with Billericay.

The Herons will travel away to Blunts Wall Road on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division campaign.

They currently sit second in the league after three fixtures but five points behind leaders Brentwood.

"Even though it's early on it's getting to that stage where if you lose a couple games in the league suddenly you're 50 or 60 points off the top, so we've got to play well and get another win," Ellis-Grewal said.

"We're a few weeks into the season so everyone has had a few knocks with the bat and have got some overs under their belts.

"Billericay are a good side, they beat us last season at their place, so we know we're going to have to go there and play well to pick up a win."

The left-arm spinner is looking forward to the challenge but knows it will be tough as their opponents have explosive batsmen like Essex staffer Paul Walter in their line-up.

"It's a lovely place to play, a nice ground, and it's a challenging league this year," added Ellis-Grewal.

"They've picked up a few players and they've got some real talent on that team, so it's going to be a real tough game for us. We're certainly looking forward to the game."

Wanstead will be keen to build on their successful weekend as they progressed into the T20 Finals weekend with wins over Chingford and Shenfield on Bank Holiday Monday.

"It's tough the T20 competition because it's a straight knock-out from the first game and we don't get to play a lot of T20 cricket,2 said Ellis-Grewal.

"You've got to be up to it from the start and we bowled really well, held Chingford to 123 on a relevantly good wicket.

"Robin Das in that first game hit 70 off 40-odd balls, which is brilliant, he's only 17 and it was fantastic to set us up on what could have been a nervy chase.

"Second game, we had a pretty poor start with the bat, and I think we had 11 off four overs and then 'Nij' got a few away then we had a brilliant partnership between Feroze Khushi and 'Dasy'.

"I think they put on 70-odd in the last six overs that was brilliant to watch. All three wins were brilliant in their own individual elements and it was real team performances with everyone coming together throughout the weekend."