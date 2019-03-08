Ilford deserved Billericay defeat say skipper Tavarasa

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says his side deserved to lose against Billericay due to a poor fielding display.

Billericay were sent into the field by Ilford at Valentines Park and Nigel Jacobs hit 14 fours in his 83 off 138 balls.

Akash Raji (25) and Talha Mumtaz (22) also made starts, but the home side were held to 219-9 as Darren Ironside (5-57) and Ross Poulton (3-49) combined well with the ball for Billericay.

"We batted reasonably well, obviously when we were 135 for 2 by lunch with another 24 overs to bat; I thought we could have got 240 or 250.

"I thought if we get 220 we need to bowl our socks off to win this game and we got 220.

"I thought we bowled ok and our fielding let us down."

Essex staffer Paul Walter clubbed 76 off 67 balls in reply, hitting four sixes and nine fours, and shared 126 for the first wicket with captain Lee Knight before falling to Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (2-75).

Knight also scored 76, from 119 deliveries, and hit seven fours before he was bowled by Mohammad Ahktar (4-36), with Ironside (34) keeping the chase on track.

After losing four wickets for 17 runs, Billericay completed a four-wicket win in the 47th over.

"They've got a good quality batsman in Paul Walters and you can't let him off the hook, we dropped him three times in the space of 15 overs.

"Normally our catching is quite good, but it wasn't great, and we probably deserved to lose.

"On the whole we batted quite well, the top order done well, especially Nigel he played really well.

"If we could have taken our catches it could have been a different story, but we deserved to lose with the way we fielded."

Ilford picked up a narrow five run win over Colchester and East Essex in the T20 on Monday before suffering a 10 wicket defeat to Belhus to crash out of the competition.

"It was a pretty effort with the team we had because of Bank Holiday we had a lot of players missing.

"We had two 14 year olds playing in them games and we done well to beat a good Colchester team but we obviously lost to Belhus.

"We put up a good show, but it was a good learning experience for the young lads, and one of our young lads (Hamza Muhammad) captained the team as well."