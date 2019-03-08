Cricket: Awards hat-trick for Essex hero Harmer
PUBLISHED: 08:22 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 28 September 2019
Simon Harmer claimed a hat-trick of awards as double winners Essex celebrated a stunning 2019 season at their gala dinner at Chelmsford on Friday night.
The South African spinner, who took 104 wickets in all competitions as Essex won the county championship and VItality Blast T20 titles, was named bowler of the year, earned the vote of his teammates as players' player of the year and also took the final award of the night, the Devines player of the year.
Sam Cook had double reason to cheer after claiming the young player of the year prize, as well as the performance of the year award for his 12-65 match haul against Kent.
And Dan Lawrence walked off with the batsman of the year prize, having scored a combined total of 1,381 runs in all formats, as Ravi Bopara was named Eagle of the year for his stunning displays in white-ball cricket over the course of the campaign.
Left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar claimed the second XI player of the year award, while fellow Wanstead member Robin Das took the Academy player of the year honours.
Liam McFall took the Essex Ability side's player of the year prize, after helping them win the National D40 final last week, and captain Kelly Castle took the Essex Women's player of the year award.
Meanwhile, the September player of the month award went not to an Essex player but instead to Kyle Abbott, whose 17-wicket match haul helped Hampshire beat title rivals Somerset in the penultimate week of the season.