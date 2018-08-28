Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that the Pakistan international left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will return to the club for part of the 2019 Vitality Blast campaign.

Essex's Mohammad Amir appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Essex's Mohammad Amir appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 26-year-old was a fan favourite during his first stint with Essex in 2017, where he took 14 wickets in both the NatWest T20 Blast and Specsavers County Championship, which included a memorable match-winning performance with career-best figures of 10-72 against Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled that Amir has signed and said: “Mo is one of the most exciting bowling talents in the world and I’m ecstatic he’s going to be back with us.

“He has the ability to bowl at a fast pace whilst swinging the ball both ways and showed a real desire to come back to Chelmsford and be an Eagle again.

“Everyone has seen how devastating he can be with the ball and the talent he has, so I think alongside our other overseas player, Adam Zampa, we’re going to have one of the most dangerous bowling attacks in the Vitality Blast this year.”

Amir is delighted to be joining the Eagles after enjoying success during the 2017 season and said: “I’m very excited to return to Chelmsford and re-join my Essex team mates. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here in 2017 and I’m looking forward to playing my role in the club’s success this season.”

Amir will be available for eight Vitality Blast games during his spell with the club, including the opening match against Middlesex at Lord’s on Thursday July 18.

Due to family commitments, he will miss the next two matches against Surrey and Kent Spitfires, before making his eagerly anticipated return to The Cloudfm County Ground when Essex Eagles host Gloucestershire on Saturday July 27.

Amir’s final match for the Eagles will be against Glamorgan in Chelmsford on Friday August 16 before he departs for his pre-arranged commitments in this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

Essex Eagles’ overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the Eagles’ Vitality Blast shirt sponsor.