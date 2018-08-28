Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

PUBLISHED: 17:22 08 February 2019

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that the Pakistan international left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir will return to the club for part of the 2019 Vitality Blast campaign.

Essex's Mohammad Amir appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Essex's Mohammad Amir appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The 26-year-old was a fan favourite during his first stint with Essex in 2017, where he took 14 wickets in both the NatWest T20 Blast and Specsavers County Championship, which included a memorable match-winning performance with career-best figures of 10-72 against Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled that Amir has signed and said: “Mo is one of the most exciting bowling talents in the world and I’m ecstatic he’s going to be back with us.

“He has the ability to bowl at a fast pace whilst swinging the ball both ways and showed a real desire to come back to Chelmsford and be an Eagle again.

“Everyone has seen how devastating he can be with the ball and the talent he has, so I think alongside our other overseas player, Adam Zampa, we’re going to have one of the most dangerous bowling attacks in the Vitality Blast this year.”

Amir is delighted to be joining the Eagles after enjoying success during the 2017 season and said: “I’m very excited to return to Chelmsford and re-join my Essex team mates. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here in 2017 and I’m looking forward to playing my role in the club’s success this season.”

Amir will be available for eight Vitality Blast games during his spell with the club, including the opening match against Middlesex at Lord’s on Thursday July 18.

Due to family commitments, he will miss the next two matches against Surrey and Kent Spitfires, before making his eagerly anticipated return to The Cloudfm County Ground when Essex Eagles host Gloucestershire on Saturday July 27.

Amir’s final match for the Eagles will be against Glamorgan in Chelmsford on Friday August 16 before he departs for his pre-arranged commitments in this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

Essex Eagles’ overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the Eagles’ Vitality Blast shirt sponsor.

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Former Valentines High School head of DT banned from teaching over perverting the course of justice conviction

A stock photograph of a teacher at a secondary school. Picture: PA

Council tax in Redbridge will go up

How will the new budget affect you? Photo: Joe Giddens

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Town seek revenge away to old rivals Clapton

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Redbridge manager Wetherall keen to return to action

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists