Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex County Cricket Club have confirmed that Mohammad Amir is now in receipt of his UK Sporting Visa, which will allow him to play against Hampshire in the Vitality Blast T20 at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "I am thrilled that this has now been completed and that Mohammad can concentrate on the match ahead with us.

"He will give us the extra dimension as a left-armer in our bowling unit, swinging the ball into the right-handed batsman, as well as that control in the powerplay and variations in the death overs."

Chief executive Derek Bowden wanted to reiterate and reassure fans that all of the correct procedures had been followed, adding: "This was very much an unforeseen circumstance.

"The club have done everything within their power to support and complete the process undertaken by the player and his agent in a timely fashion.

"It is unfortunate that Mohammad missed two matches that he was hoping to play, but now we are pleased that we can focus on the Vitality Blast and plotting our way to Edgbaston."