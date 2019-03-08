Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

PUBLISHED: 16:10 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 31 July 2019

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex County Cricket Club have confirmed that Mohammad Amir is now in receipt of his UK Sporting Visa, which will allow him to play against Hampshire in the Vitality Blast T20 at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "I am thrilled that this has now been completed and that Mohammad can concentrate on the match ahead with us.

You may also want to watch:

"He will give us the extra dimension as a left-armer in our bowling unit, swinging the ball into the right-handed batsman, as well as that control in the powerplay and variations in the death overs."

Chief executive Derek Bowden wanted to reiterate and reassure fans that all of the correct procedures had been followed, adding: "This was very much an unforeseen circumstance.

"The club have done everything within their power to support and complete the process undertaken by the player and his agent in a timely fashion.

"It is unfortunate that Mohammad missed two matches that he was hoping to play, but now we are pleased that we can focus on the Vitality Blast and plotting our way to Edgbaston."

Most Read

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

A cut above the rest: ‘Hero’ Seven Kings dry cleaners step in to save couple’s wedding day

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Clayhall Co-op opening in former Doctor Johnson pub this year

The Doctor Johnson was left vacant for seven years. Picture: Ken Mears.

Most Read

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

A cut above the rest: ‘Hero’ Seven Kings dry cleaners step in to save couple’s wedding day

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Clayhall Co-op opening in former Doctor Johnson pub this year

The Doctor Johnson was left vacant for seven years. Picture: Ken Mears.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex name Amir in squad for T20 clash with Hampshire

Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Cricket: Zampa relishing T20 role with Essex

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Nicolas Pooran during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Cricket: Amir all clear for Essex return

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Embleton happy with Orient’s Football League experience

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton, staff and O's substitutes take part in a minute's applause to remember the life of Justin Edinburgh (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Day knows Woodford’s opening opponents will be raring to go

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists