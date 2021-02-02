Wanstead start at home to Hornchurch as local teams find out fixture lists
Reigning champions Wanstead & Snaresbrook are set to start the 2021 Hamro Foundation Premier Division season at home to Hornchurch on Saturday, May 8.
It will then be a trip away to Harold Wood the following weekend for Joe Ellis Grewal’s men as they look to retain the trophy they won in last season’s shortened season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The Herons will wrap up the campaign as they welcome Colchester and East Essex to Overton Drive on the final day (Sept 4) with a trip away to Chelmsford the weekend before.
In division one, Fives & Heronians start at home to local rivals Woodford Wells, while neighbours Ilford are away to Upminster.
In division two, Frenford start the season on home turf against Gidea Park & Romford, as Oakfield Parkonians host Benfleet.
South Woodford are at home to Springfield while Woodford Green travel away to West Essex on the opening day in division three.
WANSTEAD :
May 8: HORNCHURCH
May 15: Harold Wood
May 22: BILLERICAY
May 29: Belhus
June 5: CHINGFORD
June 12: Hadleigh
June 19: BRENTWOOD
June 26: CHELMSFORD
July 3: Colchester
July 10: Hornchurch
July 17: HAROLD WOOD
July 24: Billericay
July 31: BELHUS
August 7: Chingford
August 14: HADLEIGH
August 21: Brentwood
August 28: Chelmsford
Sept 4: COLCHESTER
Division 1
FIVES & HERONIANS:
May 8: WOODFORD WELLS
May 15: Buckhurst Hill
May 22: Loughton
May 29: HUTTON
June 5: Upminster
June 12: ILFORD
June 19: Old Southendian
June 26: SHENFIELD
July 3: Horndon
July 10: Woodford Wells
July 17: BUCKHURST HILL
July 24: LOUGHTON
July 31: Hutton
August 7: UPMINSTER
August 14: Ilford
August 21: OLD SOUTHENDIAN
August 28: Shenfield
Sept 4: HORNDON
ILFORD:
May 8: Upminster
May 15: OLD SOUTHENDIAN
May 22: Horndon
May 29: BUCKHURST HILL
June 5: Hutton
June 12: Fives & Heronians
June 19: SHENFIELD
June 26: Woodford Wells
July 3: LOUGHTON
July 10: UPMINSTER
July 17: Old Southendian
July 24: HORNDON
July 31: Buckhurst Hill
August 7: HUTTON
August 14: FIVES & HERONIANS
August 21: Shenfield
August 28: WOODFORD WELLS
Sept 4: Loughton
WOODFORD WELLS:
May 8: Fives & Heronians
May 15: LOUGHTON
May 22: Upminster
May 29: OLD SOUTHENDIAN
June 5: Horndon
June 12: BUCKHURST HILL
June 19: Hutton
June 26: ILFORD
July 3: Shenfield
July 10: FIVES & HERONIANS
July 17: Loughton
July 24: UPMINSTER
July 31: Old Southenadian
August 7: HORNDON
August 14: Buckhurst Hill
August 21: HUTTON
August 28: Ilford
Sept 4: SHENFIELD
Division 2
FRENFORD:
May 8: GP & ROMFORD
May 15: Benfleet
May 22: HARLOW TOWN
May 29: Leigh
June 5: ORSETT
June 12: Oakfield Parkonians
June 19: SOUTHEND
June 26: Wickford
July 3: WESTCLIFF
July 10: GP & Romford
July 17: BENFLEET
July 24: Harlow Town
July 31: LEIGH
August 7: Orsett
August 14: OAKFIELD PARKONIANS
August 21: Southend
August 28: WICKFORD
Sept 4: Westcliff
OAKFIELD PARKONIANS:
May 8: BENFLEET
May 15: GP & Romford
May 22: SOUTHEND
May 29: Harlow Town
June 5: WESTCLIFF
June 12: FRENFORD
June 19: Wickford
June 26: LEIGH
July 3: Orsett
July 10: Benfleet
July 17: GP & ROMFORD
July 24: Southend
July 31: HARLOW TOWN
August 7: Westcliff
August 14: Frenford
August 21: WICKFORD
August 28: Leigh
Sept 4: ORSETT
Division 3:
SOUTH WOODFORD:
April 24: SPRINGFIELD
May 1: Rainham
May 8: GORESBROOK
May 15: Stanford
May 22: Newham
May 29: WEST ESSEX
June 5: Harlow
June 12: BARKING
June 19: Hornchurch Athletic
June 26: RAINHAM
July 3: Ardleigh Green
July 10: Bentley
July 17: STANFORD
July 24: WOODFORD GREEN
July 31: Goresbrook
August 7: WALTHAMSTOW
August 14: Old Brentwoods
August 21: ARDLEIGH GREEN
August 28: Woodford Green
Sept 4: EPPING
WOODFORD GREEN:
April 24: West Essex
May 1: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC
May 8: Walthamstow
May 15: Springfield
May 22: STANFORD
May 29: GORESBROOK
June 5: Epping
June 12: Newham
June 19: Ardleigh Green
June 26: Bentley
July 3: Rainham
July 10: STANFORD
July 17: BARKING
July 24: South Woodford
July 31: Old Brentwoods
August 7: HARLOW
August 14: NEWHAM
August 21: OLD BRENTWOODS
August 28: SOUTH WOODFORD
Sept 4: RAINHAM