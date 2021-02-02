News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanstead start at home to Hornchurch as local teams find out fixture lists

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:30 PM February 2, 2021   
Wanstead players pose for a socially distanced team photo after clinching the Gooch Division (Premie

Wanstead players pose for a socially distanced team photo. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Reigning champions Wanstead & Snaresbrook are set to start the 2021 Hamro Foundation Premier Division season at home to Hornchurch on Saturday, May 8. 

It will then be a trip away to Harold Wood the following weekend for Joe Ellis Grewal’s men as they look to retain the trophy they won in last season’s shortened season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Herons will wrap up the campaign as they welcome Colchester and East Essex to Overton Drive on the final day (Sept 4) with a trip away to Chelmsford the weekend before. 

In division one, Fives & Heronians start at home to local rivals Woodford Wells, while neighbours Ilford are away to Upminster. 

lford hit the winning runs during Frenford CC vs Ilford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket a

Ilford in action in the summer. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In division two, Frenford start the season on home turf against Gidea Park & Romford, as Oakfield Parkonians host Benfleet. 

South Woodford are at home to Springfield while Woodford Green travel away to West Essex on the opening day in division three. 

WANSTEAD :

May 8: HORNCHURCH  

May 15: Harold Wood  

May 22: BILLERICAY  

May 29: Belhus  

June 5: CHINGFORD  

June 12: Hadleigh  

June 19: BRENTWOOD  

June 26: CHELMSFORD  

July 3: Colchester  

July 10: Hornchurch  

July 17: HAROLD WOOD  

July 24: Billericay  

July 31: BELHUS  

August 7: Chingford  

August 14: HADLEIGH  

August 21: Brentwood  

August 28: Chelmsford  

Sept 4: COLCHESTER 

Division 1  

FIVES & HERONIANS:  

May 8: WOODFORD WELLS  

May 15: Buckhurst Hill  

May 22: Loughton  

May 29: HUTTON  

June 5: Upminster  

June 12: ILFORD  

June 19: Old Southendian  

June 26: SHENFIELD  

July 3: Horndon  

July 10: Woodford Wells  

July 17: BUCKHURST HILL  

July 24: LOUGHTON  

July 31: Hutton  

August 7: UPMINSTER  

August 14: Ilford  

August 21: OLD SOUTHENDIAN  

August 28:  Shenfield  

Sept 4:  HORNDON 

ILFORD:  

May 8: Upminster  

May 15: OLD SOUTHENDIAN  

May 22: Horndon  

May 29: BUCKHURST HILL  

June 5: Hutton  

June 12: Fives & Heronians  

June 19: SHENFIELD  

June 26: Woodford Wells  

July 3: LOUGHTON  

July 10: UPMINSTER  

July 17: Old Southendian  

July 24: HORNDON  

July 31: Buckhurst Hill  

August 7: HUTTON  

August 14: FIVES & HERONIANS  

August 21: Shenfield  

August 28: WOODFORD WELLS  

Sept 4: Loughton 

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford - Credit: Graham Hodges

WOODFORD WELLS:  

May 8: Fives & Heronians  

May 15: LOUGHTON  

May 22: Upminster  

May 29: OLD SOUTHENDIAN  

June 5: Horndon  

June 12: BUCKHURST HILL  

June 19: Hutton  

June 26: ILFORD  

July 3: Shenfield  

July 10: FIVES & HERONIANS  

July 17: Loughton  

July 24: UPMINSTER  

July 31: Old Southenadian  

August 7: HORNDON  

August 14: Buckhurst Hill  

August 21: HUTTON  

August 28: Ilford  

Sept 4: SHENFIELD  

Division 2  

FRENFORD:

May 8: GP & ROMFORD  

May 15: Benfleet  

May 22: HARLOW TOWN  

May 29: Leigh  

June 5: ORSETT  

June 12: Oakfield Parkonians  

June 19: SOUTHEND  

June 26: Wickford  

July 3: WESTCLIFF  

July 10: GP & Romford  

July 17: BENFLEET  

July 24: Harlow Town  

July 31: LEIGH  

August 7: Orsett  

August 14: OAKFIELD PARKONIANS  

August 21: Southend  

August 28: WICKFORD  

Sept 4: Westcliff 

OAKFIELD PARKONIANS:  

May 8: BENFLEET  

May 15: GP & Romford  

May 22: SOUTHEND  

May 29: Harlow Town  

June 5: WESTCLIFF  

June 12: FRENFORD  

June 19: Wickford  

June 26: LEIGH  

July 3: Orsett  

July 10: Benfleet  

July 17: GP & ROMFORD  

July 24: Southend  

July 31: HARLOW TOWN  

August 7: Westcliff  

August 14: Frenford  

August 21: WICKFORD  

August 28: Leigh  

Sept 4: ORSETT 

Division 3: 

SOUTH WOODFORD:  

April 24: SPRINGFIELD  

May 1: Rainham  

May 8: GORESBROOK  

May 15: Stanford  

May 22: Newham  

May 29: WEST ESSEX  

June 5: Harlow  

June 12: BARKING  

June 19: Hornchurch Athletic  

June 26: RAINHAM  

July 3: Ardleigh Green  

July 10: Bentley  

July 17: STANFORD  

July 24: WOODFORD GREEN  

July 31: Goresbrook  

August 7: WALTHAMSTOW  

August 14: Old Brentwoods  

August 21: ARDLEIGH GREEN  

August 28: Woodford Green  

Sept 4: EPPING  

WOODFORD GREEN:

April 24: West Essex  

May 1: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC  

May 8: Walthamstow  

May 15: Springfield  

May 22: STANFORD  

May 29: GORESBROOK  

June 5: Epping  

June 12: Newham  

June 19: Ardleigh Green  

June 26: Bentley  

July 3: Rainham  

July 10: STANFORD  

July 17: BARKING  

July 24: South Woodford  

July 31: Old Brentwoods  

August 7: HARLOW  

August 14: NEWHAM  

August 21: OLD BRENTWOODS  

August 28: SOUTH WOODFORD  

Sept 4: RAINHAM 

