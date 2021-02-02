Wanstead start at home to Hornchurch as local teams find out fixture lists

Published: 2:30 PM February 2, 2021

Reigning champions Wanstead & Snaresbrook are set to start the 2021 Hamro Foundation Premier Division season at home to Hornchurch on Saturday, May 8.

It will then be a trip away to Harold Wood the following weekend for Joe Ellis Grewal’s men as they look to retain the trophy they won in last season’s shortened season due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Herons will wrap up the campaign as they welcome Colchester and East Essex to Overton Drive on the final day (Sept 4) with a trip away to Chelmsford the weekend before.

In division one, Fives & Heronians start at home to local rivals Woodford Wells, while neighbours Ilford are away to Upminster.

Ilford in action in the summer. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In division two, Frenford start the season on home turf against Gidea Park & Romford, as Oakfield Parkonians host Benfleet.

South Woodford are at home to Springfield while Woodford Green travel away to West Essex on the opening day in division three.

WANSTEAD :

May 8: HORNCHURCH

May 15: Harold Wood

May 22: BILLERICAY

May 29: Belhus

June 5: CHINGFORD

June 12: Hadleigh

June 19: BRENTWOOD

June 26: CHELMSFORD

July 3: Colchester

July 10: Hornchurch

July 17: HAROLD WOOD

July 24: Billericay

July 31: BELHUS

August 7: Chingford

August 14: HADLEIGH

August 21: Brentwood

August 28: Chelmsford

Sept 4: COLCHESTER

Division 1

FIVES & HERONIANS:

May 8: WOODFORD WELLS

May 15: Buckhurst Hill

May 22: Loughton

May 29: HUTTON

June 5: Upminster

June 12: ILFORD

June 19: Old Southendian

June 26: SHENFIELD

July 3: Horndon

July 10: Woodford Wells

July 17: BUCKHURST HILL

July 24: LOUGHTON

July 31: Hutton

August 7: UPMINSTER

August 14: Ilford

August 21: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

August 28: Shenfield

Sept 4: HORNDON

ILFORD:

May 8: Upminster

May 15: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

May 22: Horndon

May 29: BUCKHURST HILL

June 5: Hutton

June 12: Fives & Heronians

June 19: SHENFIELD

June 26: Woodford Wells

July 3: LOUGHTON

July 10: UPMINSTER

July 17: Old Southendian

July 24: HORNDON

July 31: Buckhurst Hill

August 7: HUTTON

August 14: FIVES & HERONIANS

August 21: Shenfield

August 28: WOODFORD WELLS

Sept 4: Loughton

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford - Credit: Graham Hodges

WOODFORD WELLS:

May 8: Fives & Heronians

May 15: LOUGHTON

May 22: Upminster

May 29: OLD SOUTHENDIAN

June 5: Horndon

June 12: BUCKHURST HILL

June 19: Hutton

June 26: ILFORD

July 3: Shenfield

July 10: FIVES & HERONIANS

July 17: Loughton

July 24: UPMINSTER

July 31: Old Southenadian

August 7: HORNDON

August 14: Buckhurst Hill

August 21: HUTTON

August 28: Ilford

Sept 4: SHENFIELD

Division 2

FRENFORD:

May 8: GP & ROMFORD

May 15: Benfleet

May 22: HARLOW TOWN

May 29: Leigh

June 5: ORSETT

June 12: Oakfield Parkonians

June 19: SOUTHEND

June 26: Wickford

July 3: WESTCLIFF

July 10: GP & Romford

July 17: BENFLEET

July 24: Harlow Town

July 31: LEIGH

August 7: Orsett

August 14: OAKFIELD PARKONIANS

August 21: Southend

August 28: WICKFORD

Sept 4: Westcliff

OAKFIELD PARKONIANS:

May 8: BENFLEET

May 15: GP & Romford

May 22: SOUTHEND

May 29: Harlow Town

June 5: WESTCLIFF

June 12: FRENFORD

June 19: Wickford

June 26: LEIGH

July 3: Orsett

July 10: Benfleet

July 17: GP & ROMFORD

July 24: Southend

July 31: HARLOW TOWN

August 7: Westcliff

August 14: Frenford

August 21: WICKFORD

August 28: Leigh

Sept 4: ORSETT

Division 3:

SOUTH WOODFORD:

April 24: SPRINGFIELD

May 1: Rainham

May 8: GORESBROOK

May 15: Stanford

May 22: Newham

May 29: WEST ESSEX

June 5: Harlow

June 12: BARKING

June 19: Hornchurch Athletic

June 26: RAINHAM

July 3: Ardleigh Green

July 10: Bentley

July 17: STANFORD

July 24: WOODFORD GREEN

July 31: Goresbrook

August 7: WALTHAMSTOW

August 14: Old Brentwoods

August 21: ARDLEIGH GREEN

August 28: Woodford Green

Sept 4: EPPING

WOODFORD GREEN:

April 24: West Essex

May 1: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

May 8: Walthamstow

May 15: Springfield

May 22: STANFORD

May 29: GORESBROOK

June 5: Epping

June 12: Newham

June 19: Ardleigh Green

June 26: Bentley

July 3: Rainham

July 10: STANFORD

July 17: BARKING

July 24: South Woodford

July 31: Old Brentwoods

August 7: HARLOW

August 14: NEWHAM

August 21: OLD BRENTWOODS

August 28: SOUTH WOODFORD

Sept 4: RAINHAM