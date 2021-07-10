Local clubs find out FA Cup and FA Trophy fate

Published: 9:33 AM July 10, 2021

The draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Youth Cup have been released.

In the FA Cup, Romford will be away to Harpenden Town in the Extra-Preliminary Round on Saturday, August 7.

Essex Senior League sides will enter at this round as well which sees Sporting Bengal United host White Ensign, Redbridge take on Ilford, Woodford Town travel to Witham Town, Clapton away to Hoddesdon and Athletic Newham away to Virginia Water.

Winning clubs will receive £1,125 while losing clubs will receive £375.

If successful, Boro will be away to the winners of the tie between New Salamis and Kensington & Ealing Borough on Saturday, August 21.

Barking will join the competition at this stage where they will host the winner of Ilford and Redbridge.

Winning clubs will receive £1,444 while listings clubs will receive £481.

In the FA Trophy, Romford are not involved in the First Qualifying Round and will enter the competition in the Second Qualifying Round where Boro will be away to Bedfont Sports Club.

Neighbours Barking will also enter at this stage of the competition with a trip away to Heybridge Swifts.

The ties will be played on Saturday, October 9.

Winning clubs will receive £1,875 while the losing clubs will receive £625.



In the FA Youth Cup, Boro will be away to May & Baker Eastbrook Community in the Preliminary Round.



The tie will be played in the week commencing, August 30.

If successful, Boro will be at home to either Haringey Borough or Southend Manor.



That tie would be played during the week commencing September, 13.

