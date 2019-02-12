Search

Clayhall’s Yap claims doubles gold at nationals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 February 2019

Clayhall teenager Brandon Yap (pic: Elaine Yap)

Clayhall teenager Brandon Yap (pic: Elaine Yap)

Archant

Teenager impressed at recent event in Milton Keynes

Clayhall youngster Brandon Yap claimed a men’s doubles gold medal at the Under-19 National Badminton Championships.

The teenager travelled up to Milton Keynes for the event where he competed with his new men’s doubles partner, with the pair having only played together for six months.

Despite the partnership still being in its relative infancy, the pair battled through the rounds to advance to the final.

Their opponents were of good pedigree and the final itself began in nervy fashion, with the first game in particular extremely close.

Yap and his partner were able to claim the first game, though, and while the second was equally as close, they also took that to secure the title.

In addition to his men’s doubles gold, Yap also collected a bronze medal in the mixed doubles in Milton Keynes.

Yap will have been pleased to claim two medals at the event, having also impressed at last years nationals.

After winning two silver medals at last year’s event, Yap was offered a place on the England Junior Pathway programme.

That led to a choice needing to be made regarding specialisation, with the Clayhall teenager opting to go down the route of playing doubles.

It seems to have paid off with Yap taking a medal in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles at this year’s event.

The youngster will hope to build on that medal success in the weeks to come, with his development being keenly overseen by Badminton England.

And Yap will hope to one day follow a path similar to that of his father, who represented Malaysia at international level.

