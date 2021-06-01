Roding Valley triathlete Claire Bloom celebrates birthday at Bedford triathlon
- Credit: Active Training World
Roding Valley Tri Club member Claire Bloom celebrated her birthday by taking on the challenge of the Bedford Sprint Triathlon on the weekend.
With a race start time of 7am, the Buckhurst Hill based triathlete arrived in Bedford to an air temperature of only nine degrees.
The event started with a 750m lake swim in Priory Park and the race set off with a rolling time trial start, rather than a mass start due to Covid restrictions.
Bloom exited the water with a time of 14:09 before transitioning onto the bike for a 21.70km ride which she completed in a time of 45:10.
It was then a 5km two-lap run on trail which she finished in 23:43 for an overall time of 1:26:28.
You may also want to watch:
Bloom finished first in her age category (55-59) and seventh overall in the female section.
She said: “The course was challenging, undulating in places with long descents which didn't feel downhill at all.”
Most Read
- 1 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
- 2 Ilford man charged with murder
- 3 Former Chigwell accountant launches global art career amid pandemic
- 4 Goodmayes Tesco development gets green light for 1,280 homes
- 5 Manor Park fitness fanatic aims to raise £3k for good cause at Ilford boot camp
- 6 David Moyes congratulates award-winning Chadwell Heath apprentice
- 7 CCTV appeal after two sexual offences reported in Goodmayes
- 8 Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 9 Government announces £1 billion funding deal with Transport for London
- 10 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco