News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

Roding Valley triathlete Claire Bloom celebrates birthday at Bedford triathlon

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM June 1, 2021   
Claire Bloom in action at Bedford Triathlon

Claire Bloom in action at Bedford Triathlon - Credit: Active Training World

Roding Valley Tri Club member Claire Bloom celebrated her birthday by taking on the challenge of the Bedford Sprint Triathlon on the weekend. 

With a race start time of 7am, the Buckhurst Hill based triathlete arrived in Bedford to an air temperature of only nine degrees.  

The event started with a 750m lake swim in Priory Park and the race set off with a rolling time trial start, rather than a mass start due to Covid restrictions. 

Bloom exited the water with a time of 14:09 before transitioning onto the bike for a 21.70km ride which she completed in a time of 45:10. 

It was then a 5km two-lap run on trail which she finished in 23:43 for an overall time of 1:26:28. 

Claire Bloom in action at Bedford Triathlon

Claire Bloom in action at Bedford Triathlon - Credit: Active Training World

You may also want to watch:

Bloom finished first in her age category (55-59) and seventh overall in the female section. 

She said: “The course was challenging, undulating in places with long descents which didn't feel downhill at all.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
  2. 2 Ilford man charged with murder
  3. 3 Former Chigwell accountant launches global art career amid pandemic
  1. 4 Goodmayes Tesco development gets green light for 1,280 homes
  2. 5 Manor Park fitness fanatic aims to raise £3k for good cause at Ilford boot camp
  3. 6 David Moyes congratulates award-winning Chadwell Heath apprentice
  4. 7 CCTV appeal after two sexual offences reported in Goodmayes
  5. 8 Boy, 15, in hospital after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  6. 9 Government announces £1 billion funding deal with Transport for London
  7. 10 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
Athletics
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Raekwon Jemmison has been jailed for nine years after an attempted murder of a woman in Ipswich

Crime

Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Pay and display machines will go cash free next year. Picture Archant.

Ilford ranked one of the cheapest places for residents to park in London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Amara Copsey, who teaches history at Caterham High School, has been nominated for the best new teacher at the TES awards. 

Education

Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people attended a Vigil for Palestine outside Redbridge Town Hall. 

People

Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus