Redbridge girls serve up table-tennis title

Christchurch Primary School pupils celebrate winning the under-11 girls event (pic Stephen Pover) Stephen Pover

Hot-shot table tennis players from Redbridge took top honours in the East London regional final of the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships.

Run in partnership with Table Tennis England and held at Morpeth School, Tower Hamlets, the event celebrating its 10th year attracted 88 players from nine schools from Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, City of London, Greenwich, Hackney, Havering, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

The 22 teams played in age groups including U12, U14, U16 and U19 boys and girls and the under-11 girls' event was won by Redbridge's Christchurch Primary School A team, who beat their B team in the final on countback.

The Ilford school fielded two strong teams in the girls and boys, with the A team including Kamila Mroz, Ishita Shukla, Jayanti Kashyap and Rihanna Pop.

They have been playing for two years at the school and enjoy table tennis because it's fun, competitive and easy to play.

Rhianna Pop said: "We liked the competition and it was our first time here. The standard was good but it always feels better to beat our rivals which included my sister. We can't wait for the final."

The B team was Sarah Patel, Samika Bansal, Alessia Pop and Anastasia Malyarenko, while the under-11 boys were runners-up after losing to the City of London School. THeir team was Erik Patrichi Stoian, Dylan Vuong, Raihan Raza and Ali Shobhair.

Winners of the regional competitions progress to the Jack Petchey London School's Team Championships Final being held on January 11 in the SportsDock at the University of East London.

The Jack Petchey Table Tennis programme includes competition opportunities through the Schools via Team and Individual Championships, with progression to the grand finals. Over 6,000 students have played in competitions during the last year and over 50,000 school children have been directly impacted by the scheme since it started.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, the 94-year-old founder of the Jack Petchey Foundation, is passionate about giving young people freedom and opportunity.

He said: "As a young man I loved playing table tennis. It kept me fit and active and developed my self-discipline and confidence. It's great to know so many play every week as this programme is close to my heart."

For further information visit https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/clubs/jack-petchey-scheme