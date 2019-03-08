Search

Children encouraged to sign up for Camp Wild event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 March 2019

The Camp Wild event will take place at Chigwell's Metropolitan Police Sports Club from April 8-18 (pic: Camp Wild)

Event to take place at Metropolitan Police Sports Club from April 8-18

Children are being encouraged to sign up for the ‘Camp Wild Sport Camp’, which takes place in April.

The action-packed event, which is Ofsted Registered, features a wide range of sports and is set to run from April 8-18 and will be held at the Metropolitan Police Sports Club in Chigwell.

The sessions, which run daily from 8.30am to 12.30pm for children aged three and four, and from 8.30pm to 5.30pm for children aged between five and 14.

Sessions cost £19.95 per day for children aged three and four, and £29.95 per day for children over five or £119.95 for the week

Equipment is provided, though children are required to bring their own lunch and turn up in appropriate sportswear.

Early drop-offs and late pick-ups can be arranged if they are required by parents and guardians, though incur an extra charge.

There are also special offers, with a 10 per cent ‘sibling’ discount and childcare vouchers are accepted..

For more information, call 07414 274015 or visit camp-wild.co.uk.

