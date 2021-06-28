Wanstead brothers hosting a match in aid of Alzheimer's Society

Published: 3:30 PM June 28, 2021

Wanstead-based brothers Rhy and Nick Martin have organised a charity football match in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Martin brothers play for Epping Crusaders, who currently compete in the North East London and Essex Churches League, and are bringing players from it’s past to play in a match at Aveley’s Parkside Stadium on Sunday, July 4 (3pm).

The cause is very close to their hearts, having lost two grandparents to the disease.

So many families are pushed to financial ruin by the lack of affordable social care in England and the Alzheimer's Society do everything they can to provide carers to those suffering with the illness, so they can stay in their homes.

Aside from this they continue to campaign for research into treatments that can tackle the effect of Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Rhys Martin said: “This is a beatable disease, but not enough funding has been put in to make the breakthrough we all need.

“Before the game has even kicked off, Epping Crusaders have raised well over £1,000 and with a raffle and those attending on the day we hope to see quite a bit more.

“I'd like to thank Aveley for hosting us and letting us use their stadium for this game. Craig Johnson the chief executive has been very helpful and it was pretty last minute for us having originally planned to hold the game at Dagenham & Redbridge.

“Covid-19 put paid to that, but we still wanted to raise money for this charity who have been hit (like so many charities) hard by the pandemic.

“To have so many old players back is great and we are sure it will be a good day.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rhys-Martin88?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=Rhys-Martin88&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp&utm_term=8daf27b1d0fa4e5da5cbc4c56f497e47 to donate to the cause.