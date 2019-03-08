Chadwell Heath fall short against Vauxhall

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League darts: Chadwell Heath 3 Vauxhall 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chadwell Heath were defeated 4-3 by Vauxhall at the Grove Social Club in this week’s London Super League match.

Heath got off to a good start in the opening contest, one of four on the night that would require all seven legs to determine the victor.

Steve Harold (20.07) was staring down the barrel of defeat in no time at all as he lost the first three legs, before a fine 66 checkout in the fourth got him off the mark.

This became the launch pad for Harold as he took the fifth on a break and then held in the sixth where he survived match darts.

In a nervy decider, a 120 put on the pressure which yielded its reward as he completed the job in his next visit to break throw and give Heath the early advantage.

The next two games also went the duration, and each time Vauxhall took the spoils.

High scores were the order of the day in the second match. Liam Hill (26.97) took the first leg but then was on the wrong end of the next three. Finishes of 71 and 63 saw it go all the way.

Hill left 12 to double the lead on throw but could only watch as a 64 finish squared the overall match.

Shaun Lovett (22.79) would have expected to restore Heath’s lead, and he looked all set to do just that as a 100 finish in leg three was followed by an immediate hold to leave him one away.

But the game was turned on his head with Lovett losing the final three legs despite having chances to clinch it in the sixth.

Danny Faulkner (24.74) got things back on track in a straight legs win achieved at a complete canter.

With his opponent only managing three scores of over 70 the issue was never in doubt as Faulkner claimed the match award in arguably the easiest win he will ever have at this level.

The fifth game of the evening saw Ernest Hodgson (23.10) produce his best performance of the season to date.

He got off to a roaring start, taking the first leg in 16 darts against the head before immediately doubling the lead.

The third leg was mere compensation as Hodgson cracked in a maximum to take the fourth and then completed a comprehensive victory in leg five.

The penultimate game saw Matt Crowley (22.97) on the receiving end of a scoring blitz which didn’t allow him a shot at the outer ring as he was beaten in minimum time, to set up a nailbiting finale.

Lance Adams (23.14) certainly gave his all in the last match, an even contest where nether player could assert any real dominance.

Fine play from both ensured that legs went with throw, and after six legs of quality scoring it ultimately boiled down to a one leg shootout for the overall win.

The leg began in similar vein as the trebles were found with regularity.

The collywobbles set in at the business end, with each player spurning chances and leaving themselves on double one. Finally the winning dart was thrown and Vauxhall took the win in a closely fought match.

Next week sees the second competition of the year, the Lew Shannon Pairs at London’s county home, the Plumstead W.M.C. Heath return to action the following week (Monday 25th) as they travel across the river to take on Welling B.