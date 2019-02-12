Chadwell Heath suffer narrow defeat to rivals Romford

London Super League: Romford 5 Chadwell Heath 2

Chadwell Heath were defeated 5-2 by local rivals Romford this week in the London Super League.

Liam Hill (21.85) started quickly and a 90 finish gave him an early two leg lead in a clash that went the seven leg distance.

But after a 73 takeout in leg four put Hill one away, his scoring dropped off as he then lost the final three legs as the hosts got off the mark.

Danny Faulkner (25.20) was playing through the pain barrier, and the agony continued as he lost in the fifth leg of a high scoring contest that saw four maximums.

The third game of the evening brought Shaun Lovett (22.95) to the oche in a game which mirrored the opening contest with three legs for the home side to leave Heath on the brink of the overall loss at three nil down.

Steve Harold (18.89) was involved in a low scoring tussle where the big trebled were at a premium.

The winning double was hit in the fifth leg which meant Romford were already assured of the overall victory.

Matt Crowley (26.26) produced another solid performance as he got off to a great start, taking the first two legs with finishes of 72 and 77, following up with a hold in the third to leave him on the brink.

Crowley couldn’t quite make the clean sweep but the fifth leg saw Heath finally get off the mark.

Lance Adams (24.07) got off to a flier, taking the first two legs, but in a game that was symbolic of Heath’s fortunes in the evening, he was initially pegged back and couldn’t halt the momentum despite regularly finding the big scores, and a four game win streak culminated in Romford claiming another point in the sixth leg.

John Loeber (22.42) looked like he was heading for the exit door as he lost the first two legs, but the next one gave him hope as he hit a brilliant 100 finish.

After the fourth went to the hosts, Loeber produced a remarkable comeback.

A 65 checkout set up a thrilling finale, and a nervy last leg ended with Loeber completing the recovery to give Heath the last word.

Heath will welcome Bethnal Green to the Grove Social Club this week.