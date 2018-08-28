Search

Darts: Chadwell Heath seal narrow win over Bermondsey

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 January 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Chadwell Heath defeated Bermondsey 4-3 in their latest London Super League match at The Grove Social Club to remain in mid table.

Lance Adams (25.99) has been performing well of late, and carried that good form into the opening game of the night, winning impressively in five legs.

The victory was built on steady scoring, as Adams hit 11 tons and a maximum, with a fine 100 finish to put the cherry on the cake.

That finish was bettered in the next match, which also saw Heath only lose a solitary leg. Matt Crowley (25.32) banged in a 105 checkout on his way to doubling the early advantage accompanied by some solid scoring.

The third contest was the first of a trio that went the full seven legs, with the visitors taking the point on each occasion. Shaun Lovett (20.22) became embroiled in a low scoring match and was unable to break the throw in the finale as the visitors chalked one up in the win column.

Another scrappy affair followed, but this time John Loeber (20.79) kept his composure when it mattered on the doubles and came away with a win in six legs to restore the two point cushion.

Liam Hill (29.88) produced a sparkling performance.

Not only he did claim the match award, he smashed home Heath’s third ton plus finish of the evening with a brilliant 146 and also bagged the highest average in the league this week, as he secured the overall victory for the hosts.

Bermondsey then had the last word, as they won the last two matches.

Steve Harold (20.54) found the trebles easily enough, but the doubles were more elusive and despite having throw in the last leg was broken.

Ernest Hodgson (21.80) took things to the wire, but throwing second in the decider saw his opponent take the final point of the night’s play.

Heath are back on their travels, as they face title contenders Plumstead A, who currently sit third in the table.

The hosts were narrowly defeated by Romford 4-3 after being 3-1 up, and will be looking to return to winning ways as they seek to close the gap on leaders Welling A.

