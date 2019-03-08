Search

Chadwell Heath edge out Plumstead B in thriller

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 April 2019

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

London Super League: Chadwell Heath 4 Plumstead B 3

Chadwell Heath edged out bottom side Plumstead B 4-3 in the London Super League.

Liam Hill (27.83) carried on from his county win at the weekend (there were also victories against Cornwall for Matt Crowley and Danny Faulkner) and claimed the match award with a steady bout of scoring that opened the hosts’ account in minimum time.

Ernest Hodgson (17.76) found the trebles more elusive, but did manage two legs before finally succumbing in the sixth.

Crowley (24.78) was impressive again, smacking ion 14 tons en route to a win in five legs.

Shaun Lovett (23.72) was involved in the game of the night, but despite hitting a 112 checkout he couldn’t quite take the game to a deciding leg where he would have had the advantage of the throw.

With the overall score at 2-2, Heath then bagged the next two points on offer to ensure the overall victory.

Lance Adams (22.02) coasted to a straight-legs victory, as did Faulkner (22.02) with neither player really being pushed at any point in their respective contests.

David Steele (17.69) made a rare appearance in the final match of the evening, a low-scoring affair which went the distance before Plumstead took out the double to reduce the arrears to a single point.

Heath have two games left to play, next week they visit Southwark before ending the season at the Grove with Wood Green providing the opposition.

*The Grove is also hosting an exhibition on April 20, in attendance will be Mervyn King along with one of the true legends of the game, “The Limestone Cowboy” Bob Anderson.

Tickets costing £15 are selling fast and anyone interested in attending what should a fantastic night to raise money for the Heart of Darts should contact Daniel Day on 07958 142463.

