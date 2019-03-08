Search

Hockey: Young captain Williams relishing Redbridge & Ilford challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 September 2019

Redbridge & Ilford's men face the camera

Redbridge & Ilford's men face the camera

Archant

Redbridge & Ilford roots stretch all the way back to 1906, with the start of Ilford Hockey Club.

Redbridge & Ilford Hockey Club's Chris Allen and Archie WilliamsRedbridge & Ilford Hockey Club's Chris Allen and Archie Williams

Now boasting three men and three women's teams, indoor teams, a mixed team and junior section, the club will field possibly their youngest men's captain this season.

Archie Williams is only 17 and will lead the club in East Division Three, saying: "It makes me feel privileged that I've been asked at such a young age to captain the mens ones for Redbridge.

"It's an accomplishment to me and has made my parents proud of me as well.

"I think I will bring a new and different style to being captain and have more of a fresh mind, I will also take this role on at its fullest and the most and best I can."

Williams joined the club at the age of nine and is looking to build a winning mentality, adding: "I am looking forward to playing games and most importantly winning games. I want it to be a very successful season for the team and hope we can do the best.

"The best thing I have experienced is when I played in a team which went the whole season unbeaten and winning the league. The whole team deserved it very much as everyone did as much as they could."

For anyone thinking of joining a local club, Williams sings the praises of his own, adding: "We are a very friendly club, and anyone is welcome. You don't have to have any experience playing hockey just come down and give it a go. We will always help anyone and make anyone that is new feel welcome and part of the team."

The Redbridge women's first team are gearing up for a new East Two South West season and anyone who might be interested in joining can finnd the club on facebook and Instagram.

They train on Wednesdays at Redbridge Sports Centre in Fairlop from 6-7pm (minis), 7-8pm (Back to Hockey) and 8-9pm (adults).

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Warning after 'gang of youths' steal £500 from man at Barkingside cashpoint

A man has issued a warning to the community after a group of youths surrounded him at a cashpoint outside Halifax, Barkingside, and stole £500 from his account. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after 'threatening to stab woman' in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury's Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

