Children encouraged to sign up for Camp Wild Sport Camp

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2019

Camp Wild Sport Camp are running an event over the February half-term (pic: Camp Wild Sport Camp)

Event takes place over February half-term

Children are being encouraged to sign up for the ‘Camp Wild Sport Camp’, which takes place in February

The action-packed event, which is Ofsted Registered, features a wide range of sports and other activities.

It is set to run from February 18-22 and will be held at both Woodford County High School and Chigwell School

The sessions, which run daily from 8am to 6pm, are open to children aged between three and 14, though children aged between three and four-and-a-half will only be able to attend from 8.30am-12.30pm.

Prices for sessions start from as little as £19.95 per day.

For more information, call 07414 274015; email info@camp-wild.co.uk; or visit camp-wild.co.uk.

Also during the February half-time, Premiership Football Camps will be hosting an event at Chigwell School.

The event will run from February 18-22 with sessions running from 8.30am-5.30pm and is open to children aged three and 14, though children aged between three and four-and-a-half will only be able to attend from 8.30am-12.30pm.

Prices also start from as little as £19.95 per day and for more information, call 07414 274015; email info@premcamps.co.uk; or visit premiershipfootballcamps.co.uk.

